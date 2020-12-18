R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a picture
Christmas came early for a trainee waitress at The Anti Social Social Club in Melville, Johannesburg, when Somizi gifted her with a R622 tip on Thursday.
The Idols SA judge, author and reality TV star shared his slip on Twitter on Thursday. His order totalled R378 but he settled the bill with R1,000 - leaving a huge tip.
“I know what it feels like to have your day made when you least expected it and when you probably needed it, and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this. She gave amazing service,” Somizi captioned the picture.
I know what it https://t.co/vE5nwFrcSs to have yo day made when u least expected it and when u probably need it....and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this.....she gave an amazing service. Merry Xmas pic.twitter.com/6eW4qgPZRJ— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 17, 2020
While many praised the star for making the waitress' day, not everyone was happy that Somizi shared his act of giving on social media.
They accused him of showing off and even went as far quoting a Bible verse to justify their stance.
Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:
REST REST REST!!!!!!!When they don't post then ya'll say they doing nothing to help others and when they do post,its also a problem.Finding a problem in every little thing,mxm.I'm sure you made that person's Xmas Som Som.More blessings to you🙏🙏— Gracious (@gracierto) December 17, 2020
Nna I want to see such stories and acts of kindness on my TL. Not bums and recycled jokes 😔 it’s beautiful to share such, it’s inspiring. He didn’t show a face or name for a reason.— Tlotlo (@DignityBoikany1) December 17, 2020