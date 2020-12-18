R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a picture

Christmas came early for a trainee waitress at The Anti Social Social Club in Melville, Johannesburg, when Somizi gifted her with a R622 tip on Thursday.

The Idols SA judge, author and reality TV star shared his slip on Twitter on Thursday. His order totalled R378 but he settled the bill with R1,000 - leaving a huge tip.

“I know what it feels like to have your day made when you least expected it and when you probably needed it, and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this. She gave amazing service,” Somizi captioned the picture.