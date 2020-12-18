Thrown drinks, wack music & beef! Here’s what went down between Samkelo Ndlovu and Moozlie

The Twitter streets were left in a chaotic mess on Thursday thanks to a “new” celebrity beef alert, courtesy of actress-cum-singer Samkelo “Samu” Ndlovu and TV presenter-cum-rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena. This after Samu posted an hour-long video dragging Moozlie for filth, for allegedly throwing a drink at her.

Samkelo took to Instagram to vent her frustrations and called Nomuzi out, also accusing her of being jealous and a “coward”. The actress explained that she and Nomuzi have been beefin' for a while, however their beef reached its peak in the wee hours of Thursday after her promo performance at Altitude Beach on Wednesday night.

Moozlie allegedly gave Samu the attitude when she asked her to move so she could talk to the people behind her. Things apparently went downhill from that point on.

“Today I was not having it, I was not going to sit there and have her stank face me when I just came offstage and people loved my song and have this b*tch ruin my night, so I asked her why are you looking at me like this? and guess what happened, she had five people surrounding her and they were trying to stop her from wildin' out,” she said in a live video on IG.

Samu claimed that Nomuzi allegedly threw a drink at her and she allegedly had a knife with her. You can watch the full video below (caution: she uses strong language).