Thrown drinks, wack music & beef! Here’s what went down between Samkelo Ndlovu and Moozlie

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 December 2020 - 10:00
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu and rapper Nomuzi Mabena have beef.
Image: Instagram x Samu & Instagram x Moozlie

The Twitter streets were left in a chaotic mess on Thursday thanks to a “new” celebrity beef alert, courtesy of actress-cum-singer Samkelo “Samu” Ndlovu and TV presenter-cum-rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena. This after Samu posted an hour-long video dragging Moozlie for filth, for allegedly throwing a drink at her.

Samkelo took to Instagram to vent her frustrations and called Nomuzi out, also accusing her of being jealous and a “coward”. The actress explained that she and Nomuzi have been beefin' for a while, however their beef reached its peak in the wee hours of Thursday after her promo performance at Altitude Beach on Wednesday night.

Moozlie allegedly gave Samu the attitude when she asked her to move so she could talk to the people behind her. Things apparently went downhill from that point on.

“Today I was not having it, I was not going to sit there and have her stank face me when I just came offstage and people loved my song and have this b*tch ruin my night, so I asked her why are you looking at me like this? and guess what happened, she had five people surrounding her and they were trying to stop her from wildin' out,” she said in a live video on IG.

Samu claimed that Nomuzi allegedly threw a drink at her and she allegedly had a knife with her. You can watch the full video below (caution: she uses strong language).

Samu didn't give the origin of their beef, however she made it clear that it had nothing to do with the fact that they had both dated actor Thomas Gumede in the past.

“I know you guys will say, oh, Thomas Gumede. I wish you guys knew that I respect Thomas and he is a good friend of mine. I introduced them, I was actually cool with their relationship and I had moved on and I was living my dream of becoming an actress and I never stuck on a man,” Samu said.

The whole time Samu and Moozlie topped the Twitter trends list, Nomuzi literally blue-ticked the whole thing, choosing instead to focus on promoting her album that dropped on Friday.

However, sis didn't sleep on the free promo ...

Hey man ... #SpiritOfAnOG drops at midnight and that’s that on that. Please just mention that in the story and also please use my new pictures. That’s all I ask,” she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Twitter streets are convinced that it's no coincidence that both Samu and Moozlie are dropping new songs this month and their apparent “long-standing” beef just got lit now.

Twitter was divided into four main camps over the whole thing:

1. The “we don't care about both of you and both of you are wack” camp.

2. The “Yasss! fetch her Samu” camp.

3. The “Don't body shame Nomuzi” camp.

4. The “This is a promo” camp.

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps in the various camps.

