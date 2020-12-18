WATCH | Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini's concert bags an advert in Times Square, New York
Talk about ending the year with a bang! SA jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini has a whole billboard at New York's Times Square with his face on it.
The soulful artist took to Twitter and shared a video of his concert Imithandazo YakwaNtu being advertised on the world's most famous city sidewalk.
In the video, the musician's streaming event is promoted for Americans and the world at large to see.
Feeling pretty chuffed that his career is reaching new heights, industry mates such as Black Coffee took to Nduduzo's mentions to congratulate him on his big achievement.
This is slightly unbelievable, our advert for this evening’s concerts ‘Imithandazo YakwaNtu’ showed at the famous @TimesSquareNYC (Times Square in New York City) last night— Nduduzo Makhathini (@nduduzo_m) December 13, 2020
Nduduzo also got a major shoutout from New York City Music for being considered as one of the Best Jazz Albums of 2020.
Number six on the list, Nduduzo's Modes of Communication: Letters From the Underworlds is dubbed as an album of “divine healing” which leaves the listener with no option but to pick up on the momentum.
On his Blue Note Records debut, the South African pianist Nduduzo Makhathini and his band are doing serious work, drawing on his history in the Zulu tradition of ubungoma, or divine healing https://t.co/CBTj21Lusw— New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) December 17, 2020
As a boy growing up in Pietermaritzburg, Nduduzo learnt to play the piano from his mother, who took formal classical piano lessons. She did not pursue a career in music, but she inspired her son’s love of it.
Earlier this year, Nduduzo told Sunday Times that he planned to infuse his journey as a traditional healer into his music after signing with prestigious US jazz record label Blue Note Records.
The composer and pianist stated that joining the label — home to the likes of John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey and Thelonious Monk — would help spark conversations about jazz music in SA.
“I only started taking music seriously after 2001 when I went to study music and I realised that I was kind of a pianist,” he said.
“[But] I learnt music at a young stage, from singing lullabies with mother and grandmother at home. I then learnt music from the township.
“There were always these guys who were teaching music, and we never used to pay them. We used to go to a community centre in Pietermaritzburg called KwaDambuza where there were great teachers who taught us music.”