WATCH | Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini's concert bags an advert in Times Square, New York

Talk about ending the year with a bang! SA jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini has a whole billboard at New York's Times Square with his face on it.

The soulful artist took to Twitter and shared a video of his concert Imithandazo YakwaNtu being advertised on the world's most famous city sidewalk.

In the video, the musician's streaming event is promoted for Americans and the world at large to see.

Feeling pretty chuffed that his career is reaching new heights, industry mates such as Black Coffee took to Nduduzo's mentions to congratulate him on his big achievement.