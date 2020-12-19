Boity wishes Rich Mnisi a fab birthday: Thank you for being so effortlessly you

Own Your Throne hitmaker Boity Thulo wished her "hubby" and bestie fashion designer Rich Mnisi for his birthday and, baby, these two are a match made in heaven!

Taking to Instagram with a snap of the duo, Boity had heartfelt words for her "husband" and best friend on his special day earlier this week. Turning the big two-nine, Boity sang the star's praises. She said she hopes he is loved and blessed on his special day.

“One of the kindest beings I’ve ever known. Incredibly talented. An icon! Thoughtful. Beautiful. Loving. And I get to call him my bestie! I’m so blessed to know you. I hope today is filled with gentle reminders of just how loved you are.

"Thank you for being so effortlessly you, which makes it even easier to fall in love with your gorgeous heart. May all your dreams come true lover!” wrote Boity.