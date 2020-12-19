Khuli Chana & wife DJ Lamiez surprised their nanny with her first flight

Rapper Khuli Chana and wifey Lamiez Holworthy were met with applause this week after they gave their nanny her first plane ticket so she could travel home to her family for the holidays.

Lamiez took to Twitter with the news.

In a thread, she said their family was surprising their nanny/helper Mariana with a flight home to Lesotho.

Mariana was under the impression they were driving to her home. They were excited to see the look on her face when they land up at the airport.