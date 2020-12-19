Khuli Chana & wife DJ Lamiez surprised their nanny with her first flight
Rapper Khuli Chana and wifey Lamiez Holworthy were met with applause this week after they gave their nanny her first plane ticket so she could travel home to her family for the holidays.
Lamiez took to Twitter with the news.
In a thread, she said their family was surprising their nanny/helper Mariana with a flight home to Lesotho.
Mariana was under the impression they were driving to her home. They were excited to see the look on her face when they land up at the airport.
We’re booked in Lesotho and she thinks we’re driving there.
We’re on our way to the airport now and I can’t wait to see her reaction.
The DJ/mommy said it was an important event since this was her first flight and the first time she has seen her family since the lockdown started.
She said Mariana was getting an authentic airport experience with photos, breakfast and the works!
She told followers Mariana is the unofficial fourth member of their family.
“She’s such an important part of our family. Not only does our little girl think the world of her, she’s genuinely like an older sister to me. Super funny too,” tweeted Lamiez.
Not only does our little girl think the world of her,she’s genuinely like an older sister to me.
Super funny too.
Lamiez also posted snaps of the momentous occasion.
Check the rest of the heartfelt thread below:
The internet was in awe of the act of generosity and wished Khuli and Lamiez safe during their travels!
Here are some of the tweeps full of praise:
Their little family has had a lot to celebrate recently. In November, Khuli and Lamiez celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Lamiez took to Instagram to celebrate their love and the pair tying the knot in 2019.
“On this day a year ago, your uncles brought quite a few cows and the rest is history. Thank you for being my happy Wame, I wouldn’t want to do this life thing with anyone else. I’d choose you over and over again!” said Lamiez.