Vlogger Mihlali Ndamase scores her first TV hosting gig on Mzansi Magic

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has scored her first television gig on Mzansi Magic.

The make-up artist and influencer is set to host the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival on the Day of Goodwill. The star will be hosting the show alongside Somizi and actor Moshe Ndiki.

Described as the “first of it's kind”, fans are expected to enjoy a variety show with live performances from artists such as Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza the Small and Vusi Nova.

The festival announced on social media that Mihlali N will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

“You know her from the socials, now experience the magic of your boyfriend’s crush and SA’s favourite influencer Mihlali N. She’ll be hosting this years first-of-a-kind Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival with some of the biggest acts in the country. Unga phoswa,” wrote the festival organisers.