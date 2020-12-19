TshisaLIVE

Vlogger Mihlali Ndamase scores her first TV hosting gig on Mzansi Magic

19 December 2020 - 14:00
Mihlali N bagged her first TV hosting gig at the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival.
Mihlali N bagged her first TV hosting gig at the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has scored her first television gig on Mzansi Magic.

The make-up artist and influencer is set to host the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival on the Day of Goodwill. The star will be hosting the show alongside Somizi and actor Moshe Ndiki.

Described as the “first of it's kind”, fans are expected to enjoy a variety show with live performances from artists such as Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza the Small and Vusi Nova.

The festival announced on social media that Mihlali N will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

“You know her from the socials, now experience the magic of your boyfriend’s crush and SA’s favourite influencer Mihlali N.  She’ll be hosting this years first-of-a-kind Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival with some of the biggest acts in the country. Unga phoswa,” wrote the festival organisers.

Though success and luxury have been on the cards for Mihlali recently, the star has been candid about the struggles influencers experience to make it big in the past.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Youtuber opened up about the hard work it takes to create and maintain an online presence.

However, she said that she didn't expect her internet career to take off the way it has, making her one of SA's most prominent influencers.

“When I started my Instagram page, I didn't think it would happen for me but it's something I aspired to. I wanted to have a successful channel. So I spoke it into existence and put in the work,” said Mihlali.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mihlali on her acne coming back: 'I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing'

Mihlali gets candid about her acne journey with fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's why Mihlali’s say over Shane Eagle's viral manhood snap is everything

She responded exactly how men usually do when women post sexy snaps on the TL ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mihlali N on how black parents refuse to normalise talking about sexuality

Mihlali wants black parents to act better!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi reacts to Duduzane Zuma signing Somizi’s book and returning it TshisaLIVE
  2. R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Muvhango' actress Azwi Rambuda on how unemployment & rejection led to her ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Motion's Murdah praises his 'girlfriend' DJ Zinhle with cute IG post TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans relieved Teddy’s secret is finally out! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X