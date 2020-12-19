Vlogger Mihlali Ndamase scores her first TV hosting gig on Mzansi Magic
YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has scored her first television gig on Mzansi Magic.
The make-up artist and influencer is set to host the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival on the Day of Goodwill. The star will be hosting the show alongside Somizi and actor Moshe Ndiki.
Described as the “first of it's kind”, fans are expected to enjoy a variety show with live performances from artists such as Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza the Small and Vusi Nova.
The festival announced on social media that Mihlali N will be the master of ceremonies for the event.
“You know her from the socials, now experience the magic of your boyfriend’s crush and SA’s favourite influencer Mihlali N. She’ll be hosting this years first-of-a-kind Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival with some of the biggest acts in the country. Unga phoswa,” wrote the festival organisers.
You know her from the socials, now experience the magic of SA’s favourite influencer — @mihlalii_n. She’ll be hosting this year’s first-of-a-kind Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival. Unga phoswa, join us on 26 December @ 21:30 pm, only on @Mzansimagic, Channel 161. #Buyelekhaya2020 pic.twitter.com/3pF5vCrSYX— BuyelekhayaFestival (@Buyel_Ekhaya) December 12, 2020
Though success and luxury have been on the cards for Mihlali recently, the star has been candid about the struggles influencers experience to make it big in the past.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Youtuber opened up about the hard work it takes to create and maintain an online presence.
However, she said that she didn't expect her internet career to take off the way it has, making her one of SA's most prominent influencers.
“When I started my Instagram page, I didn't think it would happen for me but it's something I aspired to. I wanted to have a successful channel. So I spoke it into existence and put in the work,” said Mihlali.
My first ever TV hosting gig, so looking forward to be having the time of my life at the Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival nge 26 December on Mzansi Magic, Channel 161 at 21:30.— Mihlali N (@mihlalii_n) December 16, 2020
Will you be joining me #Bantubasekhaya? You better be 🥳#BuyelEkhaya2020 pic.twitter.com/MRLr5CZHx0