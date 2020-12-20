TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love & war

20 December 2020 - 16:00
Media personality Anele Mdoda says Norma must spill the beans.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio host Anele Mdoda defended Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview with eNCA, saying that it was about time she spilled the beans.

Norma Mngoma (formerly Gigaba) was recently interviewed about her relationship with estranged husband and former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba.

In scathing revelations about her ex, Norma opened up about the alleged plot to kill Malusi which she has denied in the past. She reiterated her earlier comments, stating that it is “all in his head”.

“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards,” she said.

In anticipation of the interview, Malusi took to Twitter saying that he would not be commenting on the matter.

The internet was in shambles, with both Norma and Malusi trending on the Twitter charts.

Anele took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation that had Mzansi tweeting their fingers off. The star said that the means justify the ends when it comes to the way things went down in the interview.

Hayi Hayi Hayi guys don't be better here. You know exactly why Norma is spilling the beans. All is fair in love and war! She must spill! Thetha wena sisi!” tweeted Anele.

Though many agreed with Anele's opinion, the good sis didn't have everyone on her side.

Many referred to the 2017 drama between the Mdoda sisters (Anele and Thembisa) and actor Atandwa Kani.

Check out the tweeps and their 2cs below:

