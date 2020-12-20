Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love & war

Radio host Anele Mdoda defended Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview with eNCA, saying that it was about time she spilled the beans.

Norma Mngoma (formerly Gigaba) was recently interviewed about her relationship with estranged husband and former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba.

In scathing revelations about her ex, Norma opened up about the alleged plot to kill Malusi which she has denied in the past. She reiterated her earlier comments, stating that it is “all in his head”.

“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards,” she said.