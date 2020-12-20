Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love & war
Radio host Anele Mdoda defended Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview with eNCA, saying that it was about time she spilled the beans.
Norma Mngoma (formerly Gigaba) was recently interviewed about her relationship with estranged husband and former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba.
In scathing revelations about her ex, Norma opened up about the alleged plot to kill Malusi which she has denied in the past. She reiterated her earlier comments, stating that it is “all in his head”.
“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards,” she said.
In anticipation of the interview, Malusi took to Twitter saying that he would not be commenting on the matter.
To Whom It May Concern— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) December 17, 2020
Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight.
My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters.#LongLiveTheAnc!
The internet was in shambles, with both Norma and Malusi trending on the Twitter charts.
Anele took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation that had Mzansi tweeting their fingers off. The star said that the means justify the ends when it comes to the way things went down in the interview.
“Hayi Hayi Hayi guys don't be better here. You know exactly why Norma is spilling the beans. All is fair in love and war! She must spill! Thetha wena sisi!” tweeted Anele.
Hayi Hayi Hayi guys don't be better here. You know exactly why Norma is spilling the beans. All is fair in love and war !!! She must spill !!!! Thetha wena sisi !!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 17, 2020
Though many agreed with Anele's opinion, the good sis didn't have everyone on her side.
Many referred to the 2017 drama between the Mdoda sisters (Anele and Thembisa) and actor Atandwa Kani.
Check out the tweeps and their 2cs below:
The tweet went kaizer chiefs so fast 😂😂 https://t.co/L85A4WKbT9— Champ-SchoolerJr (@JrSchooler) December 18, 2020
I also wouldn't keep quiet about someone who treated me harshly. People treat you any how they want and then expect you to hide their secrets - will never be me.— Sesi wo Ntimanyana (@_Misaveni) December 17, 2020
😂😂that's exactly what I was saying, the law has a funny way of working sometimes but I'm sure she spoke to her lawyers first— Sithe (@Sthe_Y) December 18, 2020
Not you Ma’am,not you !! https://t.co/YHTMzYrCbr pic.twitter.com/AxPSVCbsUI— Bhungane The Great (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) December 18, 2020
Except we have an entire commission on state capture that tax payers are paying a lot of money for, people with information were asked to come forward...why not follow proper channels to report alledged corruption?— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) December 17, 2020