Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party!

American rapper Cardi B had us living for her Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble at husband Offset's birthday bash!

The SA designer to the stars, Gert-Johan, has been making waves with his latest collection. Reigning Miss SA Shudfhadzo Musida was seen decked out in a blue beaded skirt from the designer collection fit for a queen.

Speaking on his collection with the Sunday Times, Gert-Johan opened up about how the pandemic inspired his latest work.

“During this pandemic, I have come to realise how important it is to remember who we are, and where we came from, to shed our armour and become our true selves again, to make the world a better place,” said Gert-Johan.

Though his designs are authentically South African, he has been making waves in international waters!

Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B recently celebrated hubby and rapper Offset's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the star was seen dripping in a Gert-Johan “diamond” encrusted skirt.

And damn, she is the definition of looking fire flames!

Take a look for yourself: