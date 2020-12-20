TshisaLIVE

Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party!

20 December 2020 - 10:00
Cardi B was seen rocking a Gert-Johan Coetzee outfit at hubby Offset's B-day celebrations.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

American rapper Cardi B had us living for her Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble at husband Offset's birthday bash!

The SA designer to the stars, Gert-Johan, has been making waves with his latest collection. Reigning Miss SA Shudfhadzo Musida was seen decked out in a blue beaded skirt from the designer collection fit for a queen.

Speaking on his collection with the Sunday Times, Gert-Johan opened up about how the pandemic inspired his latest work.

“During this pandemic, I have come to realise how important it is to remember who we are, and where we came from, to shed our armour and become our true selves again, to make the world a better place,” said Gert-Johan.

Though his designs are authentically South African, he has been making waves in international waters!

Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B recently celebrated hubby and rapper Offset's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the star was seen dripping in a Gert-Johan “diamond” encrusted skirt. 

And damn, she is the definition of looking fire flames!

Take a look for yourself:

This isn't the first time the designer to the stars has made his mark internationally. Over the years, he has dressed stars such as Kourtney Kardashian and the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking on his custom kaftan for Oprah at the Global Citizens Festival in 2019, he said he couldn't have been prouder of SA for making global strides in the fashion world.

“When Miss Winfrey was here December last year for the Global Citizens we did a couple of options for her, and I am so happy and grateful to see that she is wearing them so proudly, flying the SA flag very high. There's a lot of excitement today, we're just champagne-filled and grateful,” he told TimesLIVE.

