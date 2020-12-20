Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him wearing a mask

Somizi's hubby and actor Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took to Twitter to remind fans that keeping your mask on at all times isn't as offensive as some make it out to be.

The star addressed the issue that he has been noticing in his social life. With the lockdown in full swing and society getting used to the daily use of face masks, the star shared his observations.

Mohale said that he doesn't understand why people are offended that he keeps his mask on as it is a guideline stipulated by the NICD.

He went on the mention that people try to justify keeping their masks off but man, it's the middle of a pandemic!

“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like 'We don’t have COVID, take off your mask' ... or 'You don’t trust us'. Please No!” wrote Mohale.