Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him wearing a mask
Guys, It's a pandemic nje!
Somizi's hubby and actor Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took to Twitter to remind fans that keeping your mask on at all times isn't as offensive as some make it out to be.
The star addressed the issue that he has been noticing in his social life. With the lockdown in full swing and society getting used to the daily use of face masks, the star shared his observations.
Mohale said that he doesn't understand why people are offended that he keeps his mask on as it is a guideline stipulated by the NICD.
He went on the mention that people try to justify keeping their masks off but man, it's the middle of a pandemic!
“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like 'We don’t have COVID, take off your mask' ... or 'You don’t trust us'. Please No!” wrote Mohale.
Fans could totally relate to the star, with many saying that they have also met some peeps out there who just don't take the pandemic seriously enough.
Here are some the tweeps' thoughts on the whole 'when to wear a mask' debacle:
It's worse when you ask them to open windows inside a taxi. Especially when someone just coughed. Yuuuu. They take so much offence— its_zamasne (@ItsZamasne) December 15, 2020
Some they even ask you for hugs to prove abana Corona njani— Madlomo @wendykate 🇿🇦 (@WendyKa29171090) December 15, 2020
Or the ones that tell you that COVID is over when you ask them to step back in a queue. Yerrr batho ba leka hle— Mamoratehi Makhetha 🕯️❤️ (@memory_motseki) December 15, 2020
Mohale isn't afraid to get real and candid with his fans. Earlier this year, the star received backlash after landing a gig on Rhythm City. Tweeps claimed that the star got the job because of his famous S.O. Somizi.
The star addressed the matter on Trending SA.
“To be honest, in the beginning when people used to share their thoughts about what I do and where I go, it used to bother me and hurt me,”
“Now about the Rhythm City gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must now not mean I shouldn't pursue any opportunity simply because people are going to say Somizi got them for me,” he said.