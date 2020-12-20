Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' gets Mzansi's stamp of approval!
Netflix's latest SA original series How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding has come to our screens this festive season, and Mzansi couldn't help but stan.
From Queen Sono to Blood and Water and Kings of Joburg, Netflix has kept us entertained with home-made content this year. This month, they gifted Mzansi with a three-episode series with a star-studded cast in the form of How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding.
The romcom features Mzansi faves such as Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, Nambitha-Ben Mazwi, Rami Chuene and Desmond Dube.
The story follows the life of extravagant Tumi Sello, who returns home and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. She is then tasked to fix her mistakes before it's too late.
All Tumi has to do is not ruin her sister’s wedding. *Tumi arrives*— Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2020
OK, so… Tumi totally ruined her sister’s wedding and now she only has 6 days to make it right.
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/x665WtEjty
From fans to celebs, the show had Mzansi laughing along and feeling the Dezemba vibes. Tweeps along with HTRC: TW fans took to Twitter with their thoughts.
And in the spirit of giving and joy, the internet gave a jolly thumbs-up to the SA show.
Stars such as Dineo Langa gave us the breakdown on why the show is totally worth the laugh this festive!
Here are some of the TL reactions:
She's amazing #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/UVz9naOuRg— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) December 16, 2020
She's taking injections in order to get pregnant.— Katlego🙂. (@katTshabalala1) December 16, 2020
Gogo: "why ningadlani?" Yoh 😭😭🤣 haii guys. #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/EliWQPAHro
#HowToRuinChristmas @NetflixSA. Loving it❤️😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XZlvGew80C— Lioness (@Qholokazie) December 16, 2020
#HowToRuinChristmas: The Wedding is the best SA original so far.— Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) December 16, 2020
I expect nothing less from now on. It is brilliant. 3 Episodes. Acting. Soundtrack. Cinematography. Editing. SOUND DESIGN. It sounds AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/Ia2uf5ETcu
"This is a Michelin star restaurant mam!"— Netflix Watch Club🎄 (@NetflixWatchClb) December 14, 2020
"Can you cook my mothers mutton curry?
.....#HowToRuinChristmas 🎄 #NetflixWatchClub pic.twitter.com/MtJTXXzuy1
I wish there was more of @theblackwendy on How to ruin christmas pic.twitter.com/Tlme71Eatw— Dimple Queen👑 (@NtokaziyaSamson) December 16, 2020
This scene screamed “LEGENDS” ❤️ #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/qnBmvYOYGl— Fundisani Shandu (@FundisaniShandu) December 16, 2020
"How to ruin a Christmas- The wedding" IS PERFECT!!😭😭😭😭😭❤ pic.twitter.com/6UiG4AsAw1— MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) December 16, 2020
Me at the end when Tumi stood up to give a speech. Please don't ruin it girl. #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/IjBorUzKys— Van Staden🇿🇦 (@vokkie2) December 16, 2020
Ke vibe on #HowToRuinChristmas. The music on ep 1 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VLqfGkYpQU— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) December 16, 2020