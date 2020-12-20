Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' gets Mzansi's stamp of approval!

Netflix's latest SA original series How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding has come to our screens this festive season, and Mzansi couldn't help but stan.

From Queen Sono to Blood and Water and Kings of Joburg, Netflix has kept us entertained with home-made content this year. This month, they gifted Mzansi with a three-episode series with a star-studded cast in the form of How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding.

The romcom features Mzansi faves such as Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, Nambitha-Ben Mazwi, Rami Chuene and Desmond Dube.

The story follows the life of extravagant Tumi Sello, who returns home and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. She is then tasked to fix her mistakes before it's too late.