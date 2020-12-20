TshisaLIVE

Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' gets Mzansi's stamp of approval!

20 December 2020 - 12:00
The internet is living for this very Mzansi Christmas!
Image: Instagram/Thando Thabethe

Netflix's latest SA original series How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding has come to our screens this festive season, and Mzansi couldn't help but stan.

From Queen Sono to Blood and Water and Kings of Joburg, Netflix has kept us entertained with home-made content this year. This month, they gifted Mzansi with a three-episode series with a star-studded cast in the form of How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding.

The romcom features Mzansi faves such as Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, Nambitha-Ben Mazwi, Rami Chuene and Desmond Dube.

The story follows the life of extravagant Tumi Sello, who returns home and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. She is then tasked to fix her mistakes before it's too late.

From fans to celebs, the show had Mzansi laughing along and feeling the Dezemba vibes. Tweeps along with HTRC: TW fans took to Twitter with their thoughts.

And in the spirit of giving and joy, the internet gave a jolly thumbs-up to the SA show.

Stars such as Dineo Langa gave us the breakdown on why the show is totally worth the laugh this festive! 

Here are some of the TL reactions:

