SNAPS | Thickleeyonce's 'soft life' holiday is everything!
Her Knysna trip featured yachts, bubbly and bikinis!
Plus-sized model and body-positive influencer Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane took a luxurious vacation, and she is #softlifegoals!
Though the lockdown has got us down in the dumps, some of our faves have been taking it easy and living that glamorous and easy life for us.
Our fave Thickleeyonce took a trip to Knysna for a well deserved festive season break.
The star was seen living her best soft life poolside and taking in views of the Indian Ocean. Bestie and influencer Tumi Links joined the star.
The pair were seen sipping champagne in a true holiday mood.
Thickleeyonce also caught snaps of yachts and showed off her thick and fab body!
See the vacation snaps for yourself.
Flawless: that's the tweet!
Seas-ing the moment!
Ocean views
#ThatSoftLife
Champopo & chill
Cheers to the vacay!
Thickleeyonce's vacay comes after a long year of hard work and success.
Recently, the star was recognised by Glamour SA as a game changer of the year.
'Leeyonce was also selected as an influencer for Rihanna's SAVAGE x Fenty lingerie range.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about her achievement, the star said she was excited to be working with a brand which sees eye-to-eye with her message about body positivity.
“What I love about this deal is that I get to push my message of body positivity. I love how diverse they are with their range. I get to work with them through my agency.
"I love to align my brand with brands that manufacture sizes that are for small and plus-sized women. I like that women of my size can also look and feel sexy in the sexy underwear.” said Thickleeyonce.