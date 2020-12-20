SNAPS | Thickleeyonce's 'soft life' holiday is everything!

Plus-sized model and body-positive influencer Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane took a luxurious vacation, and she is #softlifegoals!

Though the lockdown has got us down in the dumps, some of our faves have been taking it easy and living that glamorous and easy life for us.

Our fave Thickleeyonce took a trip to Knysna for a well deserved festive season break.

The star was seen living her best soft life poolside and taking in views of the Indian Ocean. Bestie and influencer Tumi Links joined the star.

The pair were seen sipping champagne in a true holiday mood.

Thickleeyonce also caught snaps of yachts and showed off her thick and fab body!

See the vacation snaps for yourself.