Unathi Nkayi reveals her secret to happiness!

Media personality Unathi Nkayi revealed the secret to her happiness and her fans found that it costs R0.00 to take this advice!

Taking to Instagram, Unathi said fans often ask her how she remains happy despite the circumstances surrounding her. Her answer is that people need to prioritise their own happiness and learn that they cannot give something they don't have.

“The secret is that you work on your happiness by consciously choosing to do the things that fill you up, the things that help you to repair yourself and the things that make you happy.

“Fill yourself up first, so that you can give yourself to others,” wrote Unathi.