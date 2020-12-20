Unathi Nkayi reveals her secret to happiness!
Media personality Unathi Nkayi revealed the secret to her happiness and her fans found that it costs R0.00 to take this advice!
Taking to Instagram, Unathi said fans often ask her how she remains happy despite the circumstances surrounding her. Her answer is that people need to prioritise their own happiness and learn that they cannot give something they don't have.
“The secret is that you work on your happiness by consciously choosing to do the things that fill you up, the things that help you to repair yourself and the things that make you happy.
“Fill yourself up first, so that you can give yourself to others,” wrote Unathi.
The Kaya FM host has been candid about her self-love journey in the past.
Speaking on her weight loss earlier this year, the star revealed her secret, which was successfully loving herself.
“I have so many conversations with many of you beautiful women. The underlying theme I frequently get while speaking to some of you, is that you feel that you can’t reach your goal or that you don’t deserve it.
“How will you know if you don’t at least try? You often ask: ‘How do you do it?’ I literally had to fetch my life,” said Unathi.