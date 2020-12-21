AKA shares ‘controversial’ thoughts about Covid-19, leaving Twitter shook!

Rapper AKA had Twitter up in arms this week after he shared his opinion and analysis of information released to the public about Covid-19.

With the second wave of Covid-19 upon the country and the buzz around a vaccine rolling out globally next year, everyone seems to be weighing in on what is fact or fiction.

The Bhovamania star took to Twitter with his thoughts on Covid-19.

The star started his rant with questions for the public about the truth behind people who carry the coronavirus but don't show any symptoms, namely asymptomatic carriers.

“Where is the proof someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?” tweeted AKA.