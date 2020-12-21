AKA shares ‘controversial’ thoughts about Covid-19, leaving Twitter shook!
Rapper AKA had Twitter up in arms this week after he shared his opinion and analysis of information released to the public about Covid-19.
With the second wave of Covid-19 upon the country and the buzz around a vaccine rolling out globally next year, everyone seems to be weighing in on what is fact or fiction.
The Bhovamania star took to Twitter with his thoughts on Covid-19.
The star started his rant with questions for the public about the truth behind people who carry the coronavirus but don't show any symptoms, namely asymptomatic carriers.
“Where is the proof someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?” tweeted AKA.
Where is the PROOF that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus 🦠 without showing ANY symptoms of the virus that they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 20, 2020
In a Q&A about the coronavirus earlier this year, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) technical lead on the pandemic Maria van Kerkhove clarified that asymptomatic carriers are real but said scientists don't have all the answers yet.
“The majority of transmission we know about is people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets. However, there is a subset of people who don’t develop symptoms. To understand how many people don’t have symptoms, we don’t have that answer yet,”
In true tweep fashion, the internet came rolling in with their clap backs, schooling the star on the #factsnofilters. Many said the star was encouraging conspiracy theorists.
Check out their opinions below:
Wait until you find out 5G causes Coronavirus, 2Pac lives in Hillbrow, vaccines have 3% Cruz vodka, 4 in 10 cats drive taxis & Takalani Sesame is funded by the Taliban.— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) December 20, 2020
Stay woke 💪🏽💪🏽
In the same way that you showed no signs of stupidity early on, then eventually we found you on Twitter, frothing at the mouth.— Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) December 20, 2020
You've never heard of HIV, Hepatitis C— Natasha (@SADramaMama) December 20, 2020
Delete this silly tweet
Come on, man.— Alastair ‘Wear a Mask’ McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) December 20, 2020
People can infect others with HIV without showing ANY symptoms. Ditto chicken pox, measles, etc.
Using your enormous account to spread misinformation about a topic you clearly don’t understand is so irresponsible.
You should delete and apologize.
Though the star didn't directly address the criticisms, he made sure to let fans know the Supa Mega isn't in denial about Covid-19 since he tested positive for the virus in July.
“The Covid-19 symptoms I had was probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my entire life. No lie. So it’s not like I’m saying it’s not out there and we shouldn’t be safe, but there’s a lot of confusion around a lot of things regarding this pandemic,” tweeted AKA.
The COVID Symptoms I had was probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my entire life. No lie. So it’s not like I’m saying it’s not out there and we shouldn’t be safe but there’s a lot of confusion around a lot of things regarding this pandemic.— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 20, 2020