AKA shares ‘controversial’ thoughts about Covid-19, leaving Twitter shook!

21 December 2020 - 13:38
AKA is skeptical of information on the coronavirus.
Image: Via AKA's Instagram

Rapper AKA had Twitter up in arms this week after he shared his opinion and analysis of information released to the public about Covid-19. 

With the second wave of Covid-19 upon the country and the buzz around a vaccine rolling out globally next year, everyone seems to be weighing in on what is fact or fiction.

The Bhovamania star took to Twitter with his thoughts on Covid-19.

The star started his rant with questions for the public about the truth behind people who carry the coronavirus but don't show any symptoms, namely asymptomatic carriers.

“Where is the proof someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?” tweeted AKA. 

In a Q&A about the coronavirus earlier this year, the World Health Organisation's (WHO)  technical lead on the pandemic Maria van Kerkhove clarified that asymptomatic carriers are real but said scientists don't have all the answers yet.

“The majority of transmission we know about is people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets. However, there is a subset of people who don’t develop symptoms. To understand how many people don’t have symptoms, we don’t have that answer yet,”

In true tweep fashion, the internet came rolling in with their clap backs, schooling the star on the #factsnofilters. Many said the star was encouraging conspiracy theorists.

Check out their opinions below:

Though the star didn't directly address the criticisms, he made sure to let fans know the Supa Mega isn't in denial about Covid-19 since he tested positive for the virus in July.

“The Covid-19 symptoms I had was probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my entire life. No lie. So it’s not like I’m saying it’s not out there and we shouldn’t be safe, but there’s a lot of confusion around a lot of things regarding this pandemic,” tweeted AKA. 

