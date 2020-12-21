EFF's Ndlozi defends ‘Uwrongo’ being on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended Prince Kaybee from haters who tried to downplay his hit song Uwrongo making it to a list of Barack Obama's favourite songs of 2020.
The former US president left SA Twitter beaming with pride on Saturday when he tweeted that he compiled the list with the help of his daughter and “family music guru” Sasha.
The song features Ami Faku, Black Motion and DJ Shimza.
Ndlozi was one of many proud South Africans who shared Obama's tweet.
“Obama’s 2020 playlist includes Prince Kaybee, Black Motion, Shimza and Ami Faku's song Uwrongo. That means he has a good taste in music," he tweeted on Sunday.
While most were happy for the artists, some said the list was a “PR stunt”, and others said Obama probably hasn't listened to some of the songs.
Obama’s 2020 playlist includes @PrinceKaybee_SA @RealBlackMotion, @Shimza01 and @Ami_Faku song - #Uwrongo 👊🏾 That means he has a good taste in music!! pic.twitter.com/L471kHaxii— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 20, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Ndlozi asked Obama to send a video of himself dancing to the song to prove the haters wrong.
“I think it would be great if president Barack Obama can send us a video of him dancing to Uwrongo because haters are saying its inclusion is just staged! They want to see some moves.”
I think it would be great if President @BarackObama can send us a video of him dancing to Uwrongo... cause haters are saying it’s inclusion is just staged! They want to see some moves💃🏾 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/YJt2e11vNB— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 20, 2020
Ndlozi said the fact the Sasha helped Obama compile the list means he listened to the song and liked it.
Even if it’s Maila & Sasha who put Uwrongo on @BarackObama’s 2020 list, it still means the man listened to it and loved the song. Stop the hate... @black_motion, @PrinceKaybee_SA, @Shimza01 & @Ami_Faku rocked in that song. It’s totally a great song in its own right!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 20, 2020
All artists featured on the song expressed their excitement, with DJ Shimza calling on the musicians to collaborate on another hit.
Iyo!!!! This has to be one of the coolest things to happen this year with no doubt! 😊😊😊 Year made!!!! @PrinceKaybee_SA @Ami_Faku @Black_Motion don’t know about you but we must make more music 😊❤️ Well done guys and thank you President Obama 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦 #Uwrongo https://t.co/0Lpib8Ddhi— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 20, 2020