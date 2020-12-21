EFF's Ndlozi defends ‘Uwrongo’ being on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended Prince Kaybee from haters who tried to downplay his hit song Uwrongo making it to a list of Barack Obama's favourite songs of 2020.

The former US president left SA Twitter beaming with pride on Saturday when he tweeted that he compiled the list with the help of his daughter and “family music guru” Sasha.

The song features Ami Faku, Black Motion and DJ Shimza.

Ndlozi was one of many proud South Africans who shared Obama's tweet.

“Obama’s 2020 playlist includes Prince Kaybee, Black Motion, Shimza and Ami Faku's song Uwrongo. That means he has a good taste in music," he tweeted on Sunday.

While most were happy for the artists, some said the list was a “PR stunt”, and others said Obama probably hasn't listened to some of the songs.