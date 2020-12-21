Here's how Nomzamo Mbatha owned 2020

In the midst of one tough year, actress Nomzamo Mbatha's achievements gave Mzansi something to be proud of.

From a township in KwaZulu-Natal to making a name for herself in Hollywood, Nomzamo showed young black girls and boys that their dreams can come true.

Ever since moving to LA at the end of 2019, Nomzamo has been flying the SA flag and Mzansi couldn't be more excited for our girl.

Here's how the actress made 2020 her year!