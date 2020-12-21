LISTEN | Sophie Lichaba on blacking out and being bullied because of diabetes

Sophie has had a public battle with diabetes, which led to her losing weight, resulting in fake rumours about her dying.

“My kids, it affected them because sometimes they would be like 'why would so many people say this? Is it true? Are you dying? Is there something that you are not telling us?' ... People don't realise that you are human and go through human pain, like anybody else.”

She also recounted a time when she blacked out while driving on a residential road late last year.

“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high and I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition ... My kids, everyone was sad, they just said 'mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked.”

She also revealed that the rumours of her “death” affected her businesses.

“You must remember that I am not just an actress, I have businesses ... People who once trusted you with R10m or R5m for their projects, when they hear you are dying, why would they even give you a contract? It was the challenge of losing a lot.”