TshisaLIVE

NaakMusiQ loses his gran, Moshe Ndiki buries his uncle and Ayanda Ncwane loses her mother

21 December 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
NaakMusiQ, aka Anga Makubalo, is mourning his late grandmother.
NaakMusiQ, aka Anga Makubalo, is mourning his late grandmother.
Image: Via Instagram

Some Mzansi celebrities, including actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo, TV personality Moshe Ndiki and Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

With a few weeks to the New Year, many can attest to how trying 2020 has been, especially when it comes to losing the ones closest to them to Covid-19 or other illnesses.

One who can relate to such loss is muso NaakMusiQ, who revealed on Instagram that he laid his grandmother to rest over the weekend.

In an emotional post, the actor and musician said: “Today we lay you to rest. Life will not be the same without you, but I'm glad you lived to see my dreams manifest. I'll miss you forever. Rest in power Makhulu.”

Another celebrity who endured the loss of a loved one is Moshe, who lost his uncle to Covid-19.

Although he might have not posted about the passing of his uncle, Moshe's bae Phelo Bala shared a picture of him and the TV personality at the funeral.

Phelo captioned the picture: “Today we laid my uncle-in-law to rest. To think there’s two more close family funerals left before Christmas is a bit much. Let’s keep safe guys. Covid-19 has never been so real for me.”

Four years since her husband's passing, Ayanda is now mourning the death of her mother.

She took to Instagram to share her pain: “Yah neh. How does one even say Rest In Peace MOM. How?” 

WATCH | NaakMusiQ finally gets his Twitter account back!

NaakMusiQ says he's happy to be back on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration

Zodwa Wabantu is nearly 35, y'all!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

NaakMusiQ says SA hip hop Twitter beef isn't a publicity stunt

He may be an actor in real life but his wanting to beat Prince Kaybee up is no act!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Prince Kaybee announces he finally has nothing to say

"For the first time in my life I don’t have anything to say."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans relieved Teddy’s secret is finally out! TshisaLIVE
  5. R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X