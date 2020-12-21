NaakMusiQ loses his gran, Moshe Ndiki buries his uncle and Ayanda Ncwane loses her mother

Some Mzansi celebrities, including actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo, TV personality Moshe Ndiki and Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

With a few weeks to the New Year, many can attest to how trying 2020 has been, especially when it comes to losing the ones closest to them to Covid-19 or other illnesses.

One who can relate to such loss is muso NaakMusiQ, who revealed on Instagram that he laid his grandmother to rest over the weekend.

In an emotional post, the actor and musician said: “Today we lay you to rest. Life will not be the same without you, but I'm glad you lived to see my dreams manifest. I'll miss you forever. Rest in power Makhulu.”