NaakMusiQ loses his gran, Moshe Ndiki buries his uncle and Ayanda Ncwane loses her mother
Some Mzansi celebrities, including actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo, TV personality Moshe Ndiki and Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
With a few weeks to the New Year, many can attest to how trying 2020 has been, especially when it comes to losing the ones closest to them to Covid-19 or other illnesses.
One who can relate to such loss is muso NaakMusiQ, who revealed on Instagram that he laid his grandmother to rest over the weekend.
In an emotional post, the actor and musician said: “Today we lay you to rest. Life will not be the same without you, but I'm glad you lived to see my dreams manifest. I'll miss you forever. Rest in power Makhulu.”
Another celebrity who endured the loss of a loved one is Moshe, who lost his uncle to Covid-19.
Although he might have not posted about the passing of his uncle, Moshe's bae Phelo Bala shared a picture of him and the TV personality at the funeral.
Phelo captioned the picture: “Today we laid my uncle-in-law to rest. To think there’s two more close family funerals left before Christmas is a bit much. Let’s keep safe guys. Covid-19 has never been so real for me.”
Four years since her husband's passing, Ayanda is now mourning the death of her mother.
She took to Instagram to share her pain: “Yah neh. How does one even say Rest In Peace MOM. How?”