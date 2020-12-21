Prince Kaybee reacts to his song featuring on Barack Obama's playlist

Prince Kaybee is ending the year with a bang after it was revealed that former US president Barack Obama knows his name and, most importantly, listens to his music.

Kaybee couldn't hide his excitement on the TL when it emerged that his song Uwrongo, which features Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku, made it onto Obama's top 2020 playlist.

The list, which are songs that Obama (with the help of his family and friends) put together as the best songs of 2020, features artists from the US mainly, but considers artists from all over the world.

“I cannot breathe,” Kaybee wrote on Twitter when he heard the news.

When he finally caught his breath, Kaybee expressed his joy at the news and thanked Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku for coming together to make an Obama playlist-worthy song.

“I just got offstage in Zambia and found out that Barack Obama listens to #Uwrongo. First of all shout out to the team, Ami Faku, Shimza and Black Motion. This just made my year,” the DJ said.

Prince Kaybee's Uwrongo, made the cut alongside songs such as Savage Remix by Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion and Essence by Wizkid featuring Tems.

See the list below: