Top 4 fave fan moments from 'Scandal!'
In the world of entertainment, e.tv drama Scandal! really fought hard to stand out this year amid heavy competition in the 7.30pm slot across TV channels in Mzansi.
Competing with the likes of Gomora in the prime time slot for South Africans' attention, Scandal! put up a good fight.
Not only did the soapie give Mzansi thrilling entertainment but the cast and crew also delivered unforgettable scenes and storylines.
Here's a recap of four fan fave moments:
Thembeka's deliciously evil return!
Those who don't know e.tv Scandal!'s Thembeka, may have been tempted to believe her “regretful and humble” act when she returned, but the OG fans knew right from the start that the “goody-two-shoes” Thembeka was too good to be true.
Thembeka, played by the talented Masasa Mbangeni, returned to the drama recently. She is one of the most evil villains on TV and fans of the e.tv drama knew that her return spelt nothing but trouble.
What they couldn't have anticipated is how gullible Quinton (Brighton Ngoma) was. The poor sucker fell right into the trap that Thembeka set up when she told him she was dying ... to try to gain his sympathy.
Viewers quickly found out that the good ole conniving Thembeka hadn't changed one bit, and the “I'm dying” story was a big fat lie.
Aowa, so Thembeka is back, yerrrr, kusazo shuba moes!!!! #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/GAQ617TsAb— FhatuwaniMulaudzi (@FhatuMulaudzi) January 21, 2020
Fans bid farewell to Yvonne “YV” Langa
After weeks of speculation, e.tv finally confirmed that actress Kgomotso Christopher was leaving the hit soapie.
News of her “temporarily exiting the show” was revealed in a statement by the channel earlier in the year.
“Kgomotso Christopher, who plays the overly forward and busybody character of Yvonne on daily e.tv soapie Scandal!, will be temporarily exiting the show. Her last on-air appearance in the current storyline will be on June 2, 2020,” the statement read.
Kgomotso had been part of the show for four years and recently decided to embrace a new venture in her career. Fans were heartbroken!
Hungani acted his heart out as Romeo!
Scandal! viewers were glued to their seats as Hungani Ndlovu's acting bowled them over.
Hungani — who plays the role of Romeo Medupe — has been doing a stellar job of playing the underdog. His intelligence and investigative skills may be the end of Thembeka and Mthunzi, who have no idea what's coming.
Watching Romeo outsmart the villains was refreshing for fans, who were so used to watching the baddies get their way. And Hungani has been acting the “hell” out of his role — so much so that fans have found themselves forgetting that Scandal! is a fictional world!
For a minute I thought Romeo actually believed Thembeka 🤣 khanthi no the main man is still in effect #etvScandal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2eQLXvCsqI— Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) April 15, 2020
Scandal! gave Mzansi Tibi ...
Mzansi had nothing but good things to say about Scandal!'s latest child actor, known only as Lihlonolofatso, who plays Tebello and managed to steal the country's hearts.
Old and new viewers of the e.tv drama couldn't help but gush over the youngster's amazing ability to keep them captivated and they marvelled at how good he was “for his age”.
In the e.tv soapie, Tebello takes care of a sick and frail elderly woman, played by the legendary Francina Morake.
Even Kgomotso Christopher (who played YV) agreed with Mzansi that the first-time actor was a marvel to watch on and off screen. She added that he was a “natural” and watching him work brought the actors and crew as much joy as he brought the viewers.
“The child prodigy ... first-time actor ... we are watching him working and as professionals getting re-inspired. It's about the craft, the work, the calling. Nothing else! Pure art in action. It's beautiful to see all the love this boy has received. Deserved,” she tweeted.