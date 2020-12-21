Top 4 fave fan moments from 'Scandal!'

In the world of entertainment, e.tv drama Scandal! really fought hard to stand out this year amid heavy competition in the 7.30pm slot across TV channels in Mzansi.

Competing with the likes of Gomora in the prime time slot for South Africans' attention, Scandal! put up a good fight.

Not only did the soapie give Mzansi thrilling entertainment but the cast and crew also delivered unforgettable scenes and storylines.

Here's a recap of four fan fave moments:

Thembeka's deliciously evil return!

Those who don't know e.tv Scandal!'s Thembeka, may have been tempted to believe her “regretful and humble” act when she returned, but the OG fans knew right from the start that the “goody-two-shoes” Thembeka was too good to be true.

Thembeka, played by the talented Masasa Mbangeni, returned to the drama recently. She is one of the most evil villains on TV and fans of the e.tv drama knew that her return spelt nothing but trouble.

What they couldn't have anticipated is how gullible Quinton (Brighton Ngoma) was. The poor sucker fell right into the trap that Thembeka set up when she told him she was dying ... to try to gain his sympathy.

Viewers quickly found out that the good ole conniving Thembeka hadn't changed one bit, and the “I'm dying” story was a big fat lie.