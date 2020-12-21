WATCH | 'The River' cast and crew honour Sindi Dlathu as she begins work as co-producer

Cast and crew members of The River have ushered in their new co-executive producer and actress of the show Sindi Dlathu in style.

The award-winning actress, who plays the role of Lindiwe Dikana on the show, was congratulated by staff members on her new role at the weekend.

In a video shared by The River's fan page on Instagram, an emotional Sindi can be seen walking through a line-up of cast and crew members on set who were applauding her on her new appointment.

At first she appeared confused as to why people were clapping, but the dynamic actress soon realised all the praises were for her.

Feeling taken aback by the amazing support, Sindi gave a speech thanking her colleagues for the wonderful surprise and heartfelt welcome.

“Thank you ... thank you so much I appreciate this. So, this means a lot, I also appreciate each and every one of you. I appreciate all the words of encouragement from most of you guys.

“Sometimes you feel like you're not doing enough and then Jabu would come and tell me, 'Ay, you're killing this scene', and then that'll somehow boost your confidence.”

With tears in her eyes, Sindi expressed how her cast and crew members' words of encouragement meant a lot to her.

“I appreciate that ... let's continue to keep it that way. Let's not forget to be kind to one another and let's not forget that we are all here on our different journeys, and we are all important [in our various duties as a team]."

She also told her team to not forget where they come from and what their main mission was as the cast and members of The River.

“When we wake up every morning, we are all carrying something — one might not know what the other is going through — hence I make mention that we need to be kind and patient with one another ...”

Here's how the cast and crew welcomed Sindi as the new co-executive producer: