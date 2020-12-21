TshisaLIVE

Year in review: Trevor Noah’s speech on why Black Lives Matter left fans in their feels

21 December 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Trevor Noah delivers a powerful speech on why Black Lives Matter.
Trevor Noah delivers a powerful speech on why Black Lives Matter.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's no secret that 2020 will go down in the history books as one of the most unforgettable  years. From a global pandemic that forced people to live life under a “new normal” to people across the world joining forces against police brutality in the States.  

The death of US resident George Floyd due to police brutality sparked widespread outrage and saw people across the world show solidarity for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. At the time, Trevor Noah's speech caught the hearts of many during the worldwide protest against George Floyd's “senseless” killing.

In June, the Daily Show host slammed the police brutality and racism after an 18-minute video showing how George was brutally killed by a white police officer.

Though Trevor didn't participate in the physical protests, he shared an emotional video where he expressed his anger and frustration about the continuous loss of black lives at the hands of white police officers.

“How many George Floyds are there who don’t die? How many men are having knees put on their necks? How many Sandra Blands are out there being tossed around? It doesn’t make the news because it’s not grim enough. It doesn’t even get us any more. It’s only the deaths, the gruesome deaths, that stick out.”

Trevor expressed how the killings that happened in a short space of time due to extreme systematic racism pushed black people to a boiling point where they stood up and said “enough is enough”.

The comedian said that American police officers were “looting black lives” and were expecting black people to just helplessly watch.

“Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day.

“Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting black bodies. I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not,” Trevor said.

Not one to mince his words, Trevor ended the video by saying, “If you kill a white person, especially in America, there is a whole lot more justice that is coming your way than if you kill some black body in some black neighbourhood somewhere.”

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE

'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies

The new Miss SA is determined to help those mental health issues during her reign
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Jon Stewart to make TV comeback with current affairs show on Apple TV+

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Inc's streaming television service, the company ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida

'Caring, smart, blessed' — that's how our new Miss SA sums herself up in three words.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Trevor Noah says the #EndSars situation is 'painful and all too familiar'

"We should all support #EndSARS and the movement for a Nigeria free from corruption!" Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans relieved Teddy’s secret is finally out! TshisaLIVE
  4. R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Muvhango' actress Azwi Rambuda on how unemployment & rejection led to her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X