Year in review: Trevor Noah’s speech on why Black Lives Matter left fans in their feels

It's no secret that 2020 will go down in the history books as one of the most unforgettable years. From a global pandemic that forced people to live life under a “new normal” to people across the world joining forces against police brutality in the States.

The death of US resident George Floyd due to police brutality sparked widespread outrage and saw people across the world show solidarity for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. At the time, Trevor Noah's speech caught the hearts of many during the worldwide protest against George Floyd's “senseless” killing.

In June, the Daily Show host slammed the police brutality and racism after an 18-minute video showing how George was brutally killed by a white police officer.

Though Trevor didn't participate in the physical protests, he shared an emotional video where he expressed his anger and frustration about the continuous loss of black lives at the hands of white police officers.

“How many George Floyds are there who don’t die? How many men are having knees put on their necks? How many Sandra Blands are out there being tossed around? It doesn’t make the news because it’s not grim enough. It doesn’t even get us any more. It’s only the deaths, the gruesome deaths, that stick out.”

Trevor expressed how the killings that happened in a short space of time due to extreme systematic racism pushed black people to a boiling point where they stood up and said “enough is enough”.

The comedian said that American police officers were “looting black lives” and were expecting black people to just helplessly watch.

“Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day.

“Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting black bodies. I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not,” Trevor said.

Not one to mince his words, Trevor ended the video by saying, “If you kill a white person, especially in America, there is a whole lot more justice that is coming your way than if you kill some black body in some black neighbourhood somewhere.”

Watch the full video below: