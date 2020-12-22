TshisaLIVE

5 times Mzansi celebs slammed homophobia in 2020

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 December 2020 - 08:00
Rami Chuene did not mince her words on the TL regarding homosexuality.
Rami Chuene did not mince her words on the TL regarding homosexuality.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

A lot may have happened in 2020, but one of the most impressive things that came out of  celebville was the amount of passion Mzansi's famous faces poured into slamming homophobia, every chance they got.

While the world, Africa and SA have made great strides in fully accepting same sex love and all the other sexual orientations that exist, there were many instances in the year that left people feeling like we took two steps forward and one step back.

Just as love or couples that fall within the rainbow community were being celebrated,  homophobes would show up and attempt to ruin the moment. 

These celebs, either through their work, social media or interviews, took their time to set homophobes straight and to slam homophobia in all its forms.

Rami Chuene (and many others, including Lumko Johnson, Ms Olwee and others) slammed pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon and essentially the Cheeky Palate squad for some of their comments on sexuality.

Rami joined hundreds of social media users who slammed people using the Bible to label homosexuality as “unnatural” and a “sin”. This after 1Magic's Cheeky Palate reignited the age-old debate.

Phat Joe, host of the new show, brought up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.

While the dinner guests gave their two cents on the matter, it was pastor Gerry's reference to the Bible that caught the most fire on Twitter for her comments.

Rami Chuene says Bible classifying homosexuality as 'unnatural' was a 'big mistake'

Her comments were sparked by the reaction to pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon's comments on 'Cheeky Palette'.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Cedric Fourie vs the internet

The Skeem Saam actor had to let peeps know that he will never apologise for advocating for the LGBTQI+ community and that the way he sees it, homophobia was the work of the devil!

The actor clapped back at people on social media who made assumptions about his sexual orientation based on social media posts. He said he was fed up with people wanting to dictate who he can advocate for and why.

“I understand that homophobia really is the devil's work. So what do I do as a straight man in society who has inherited patriarchal privileges? You help those who cannot help themselves. It is what you do with the privilege that really counts.”

LISTEN | Cedric Fourie: Homophobia is the work of the devil!

Cedric explains why it is important for him to advocate for LGBTQI+ rights
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Brenda Mtambo defends Somhale's love

Brenda warned all those who had a negative opinion about Somizi and Mohale's sexuality to stay off her social media platforms.

The musician took to her socials like most people in Mzansi earlier this year to stan hard over Somizi and Mohale's white wedding.

While many shared Brenda's sentiments, one user expressed his shock at the post and said “Satan is at work”. He said the Bible was clear that their union was “against the will of God for his creation and reproduction of human life”.

Brenda made it clear that she would not tolerate such homophobia on her TL.

“Why do you guys like doing this on my posts? Like couldn’t you have posted your own and discuss, ke, These are people I love and I posted them because I wanted to celebrate them. This is my page. If you are not happy you can easily pass and say nothing.”

Brenda Mtambo defends Somizi & Mohale from homophobic comments

Brenda is here for Somhale, no matter what the haters say.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

On screen homosexuality gives new actor Zola Msizi a taste of homophobia

Budding actor Zola Msizi lashed out against the homophobic comments he's faced since stepping into the role of Lefa Kwena, a gay character on new drama series Vula Vala.

Lefa Kwena lives in the shadows of his father’s greatness while trying to hide his sexuality. Zola explained that since stepping into the role he's had to deal with nasty homophobic comments from people, adding that his mom has been his source of comfort.

“You know the sad thing is that homophobia is just like racism, it's taught. You don't just wake up being homophobic, you don't just wake up being racist. You have to be taught and there are so many elements that come into play with things such as toxic masculinity.

LISTEN | Vula Vala’s Zola Msizi on facing homophobia for playing a gay character

"Homophobia is just like racism, it's taught. You don't just wake up being homophobic, you don't just wake up being racist"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mzansi, Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe vs Zimbabwe trolls

Reality TV star Lasizwe was left heartbroken when his support for the #ZimbabweansLivesMatter was met with hostile and homophobic comments.

South African celebrities joined the masses in standing in solidarity with Zimbabweans, amid reports that anti-corruption protesters had been arrested and dissenting voices crushed in the country.

However, Lasizwe's pledge of support was met with unexpected reactions from some homophobic users that left him hurt.

In response to Lasizwe's “I stand with Zimbabwe”, one tweep relied, “Unfortunately we don't stand with gays”, while another tweeted, “No thanks, we don't stand with you.”

The homophobic responses broke Lasizwe, who said that it reminded him that the LGBTQI+ community still has a long way to go before they are accepted on the continent.

The homophobia I am currently experiencing from my fellow African brothers and sisters is heartbreaking! We still have a long way to go for the LGBTQI+ community to be free in Africa!” he said.

Lasizwe tried to stand with Zim but got homophobic responses instead

In response to Lasizwe's "I stand with Zimbabwe", one tweep relied "Unfortunately we don't stand with gays"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

READ MORE

Old money, new lies & homophobia!: Inside the Vusi Thembekwayo vs Sizwe Dhlomo twar

Bet Vusi didn't see that type of ending to his latest twar with Sizwe coming ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa gets dragged for defending Phat Joe after homophobic comments on his show

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA has received complaints about the show.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Innocent Sadiki explains Sthoko’s 'homophobic' behaviour: She's just selfish

"Sthoko made Clement's sexuality all about her, her life, her job, how people would treat her and what she would have to do to now protect her son ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Manaka Ranaka welcomes her baby boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X