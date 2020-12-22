5 times Mzansi celebs slammed homophobia in 2020

A lot may have happened in 2020, but one of the most impressive things that came out of celebville was the amount of passion Mzansi's famous faces poured into slamming homophobia, every chance they got.

While the world, Africa and SA have made great strides in fully accepting same sex love and all the other sexual orientations that exist, there were many instances in the year that left people feeling like we took two steps forward and one step back.

Just as love or couples that fall within the rainbow community were being celebrated, homophobes would show up and attempt to ruin the moment.

These celebs, either through their work, social media or interviews, took their time to set homophobes straight and to slam homophobia in all its forms.

Rami Chuene (and many others, including Lumko Johnson, Ms Olwee and others) slammed pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon and essentially the Cheeky Palate squad for some of their comments on sexuality.

Rami joined hundreds of social media users who slammed people using the Bible to label homosexuality as “unnatural” and a “sin”. This after 1Magic's Cheeky Palate reignited the age-old debate.

Phat Joe, host of the new show, brought up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.

While the dinner guests gave their two cents on the matter, it was pastor Gerry's reference to the Bible that caught the most fire on Twitter for her comments.