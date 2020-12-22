AKA exchanges words with tweep over alleged 'non-payment' for his work

Rapper and new club Cuba Lounge BLK part-owner AKA had to deal with business woes in full view of the public when a service provider called him out for allegedly not paying for his services.

The rapper had to post receipts and invoices on the TL when a videographer going by the name @Supermandla tagged him and demanded payment for his work.

The guy claimed AKA had used a video he shot and put together to advertise his club, but when it was time to pay, AKA allegedly delegated the responsibility. That's when the guy took to AKA's TL to ask for his money.

AKA took it as an attack on his brand as a public figure and explained he wasn't going to pay him because he wasn't the one who hired him. AKA implied that the person who had hired the videographer “drank” the money meant pay the people he hired.

“Cuba Lounge BLK and AKA have used my work to advertise they beautiful venue but the work hasn’t been paid for. 2020 such is still happening #PayForTheWorkiDid” the guy claimed.

To which AKA replied: “The problem is that the person who was paid to pay you for your work came to the club and racked up a 19k bill. Good luck with that.”