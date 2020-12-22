Here's how Khanyi Mbau clapped back at bullying over her skin lightening journey

Even in the wake of a global pandemic and the other challenges 2020 brought, trolls still found the time to take aim at Khanyi Mbau for her decision to undergo skin lightening procedures.

It's been nearly a decade, yet Khanyi's skin lightening journey still managed to become a talking point on several occasions this year.

Not one to take things lying down, Khanyi also made it clear that she would not bend in the face of cyberbullying.

In July, the TV star again addressed comments about her decision to lighten her complexion, encouraging women to be comfortable in their own skin.

Khanyi told women to embrace whatever beauty regime they were happy with, adding that being black was a state of being.

“Being black doesn't mean you have to look black. Being black is a state of being. Being black is a sense of spirit. Being black is a sense of how you think and how you see yourself but it doesn't mean you have to look indigenous. Why are we living in a world that won't allow us to explore and be who we want to be?”