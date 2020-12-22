Kabelo Mabalane ran from Joburg to Durban to help feed 10,000 kids for a year

In a bid to ensure that 10,000 children go to bed with a full stomach for a year, kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane ran from Johannesburg to Durban to raise R6m.

Using the banner #HopeWithEveryStep, Kabelo and his coach Peteni Kuzwayo joined forces with investment group Old Mutual to raise the R6m.

The duo embarked on a 17-day run, which resulted in them raising well over R3.2m on the last leg of their run.

“We made it to Durban safe and sound on our trip, praise to God,” they said.

While they braved intense cold, heat, muscle aches and physical exhaustion to raise funds, Kabelo spoke at the finish line at the JAM supported Carmenello Day Care Centre in Durban, saying every painful step they took had been worth it.

“Our 600km feat is a testament that when 'your why' is based on a solid foundation, sustainability is inevitable.

“Thank you to everybody who played their part with donations, and I am happy that we had the privilege to use running to assist and highlight the plight of many young South Africans going without food every day,” Kabelo said.

He also took to Instagram and shared a picture of how he and Peteni looked on the last stretch of their 600km mission.