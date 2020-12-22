LISTEN | Jub Jub talks about serving a sentence and making a comeback to TV

Since being released on parole in 2017, rapper-turned-TV-presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been committed to changing his life for the better.

The rapper was released on parole after serving four years of his eight-year culpable homicide sentence for the 2010 drag racing incident that claimed the lives of four children and left two others permanently brain damaged.

In October, Jub Jub revealed that he had recreated his classic hit Ndikhokhele and that all profits from the song would be donated to the families affected by the 2010 incident.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub said even though he could never erase what happened, he was grateful to South Africans for forgiving him.

“I didn't want to come back on TV or music ... I just wanted to stay locked up at home and 'cause I didn't know how people were going to look at me ... I'm just grateful that South Africans are a forgiving nation.”