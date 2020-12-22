LISTEN | Jub Jub talks about serving a sentence and making a comeback to TV
Since being released on parole in 2017, rapper-turned-TV-presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been committed to changing his life for the better.
The rapper was released on parole after serving four years of his eight-year culpable homicide sentence for the 2010 drag racing incident that claimed the lives of four children and left two others permanently brain damaged.
In October, Jub Jub revealed that he had recreated his classic hit Ndikhokhele and that all profits from the song would be donated to the families affected by the 2010 incident.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub said even though he could never erase what happened, he was grateful to South Africans for forgiving him.
“I didn't want to come back on TV or music ... I just wanted to stay locked up at home and 'cause I didn't know how people were going to look at me ... I'm just grateful that South Africans are a forgiving nation.”
After finally finding it within himself to face what happened in 2010, an emotional and nervous Jub Jub said: “I'm only grateful to God that I was able to live out those 10 years ... to be able to get here where I would want to do something generally from the bottom of my heart.
“You can't buy a family, you can't manipulate situations, there's nothing I can do that can erase what happened.”
He also explained how he never thought the day would come where he'd be talking to media about the drag racing incident.
“To tell you the truth, it was the most scariest thing ... because I really didn't think it was going to happen. I never thought a day would come where I'd be ready to boldly speak to you guys, especially about the ordeal.”
Jub Jub explained why the agenda of the press conference was kept a secret.
“I wanna see you guys face to face because I always played far away from you guys ... but most importantly, having you guys there and telling you there all at the same time was very impactful.”
The remix features the likes of Benjamin Dube, Rebecca Malope, Mlindo The Vocalist, Judith Sephuma, Lebo Sekgobela, Black Diamond and Nathi.
Listen to that interview here:
