LootLove pays homage to her late baby brother on his birthday

Media personality LootLove has remembered her late brother Lukhanyo on what would have been his 20th birthday.

About a month ago the TV presenter opened up about “struggling to come to terms” with the death of her baby brother.

While she's now allowing herself to grieve, Loot shared on social media how Lukhanyo's birthday served as a reminder of how short life is.

Taking to Twitter, Loot posted a snap of her brother and wrote, “If we could all just remember how fragile life is and how fragile we are.

“If we could all learn to be grateful, always. If we could all remember that He is God. If we could all live with intention and truth.”