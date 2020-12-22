LootLove pays homage to her late baby brother on his birthday
“If we could all just remember how fragile life is and how fragile we are ...'
Media personality LootLove has remembered her late brother Lukhanyo on what would have been his 20th birthday.
About a month ago the TV presenter opened up about “struggling to come to terms” with the death of her baby brother.
While she's now allowing herself to grieve, Loot shared on social media how Lukhanyo's birthday served as a reminder of how short life is.
Taking to Twitter, Loot posted a snap of her brother and wrote, “If we could all just remember how fragile life is and how fragile we are.
“If we could all learn to be grateful, always. If we could all remember that He is God. If we could all live with intention and truth.”
Happy 20th Birthday Luke. 🥺#ForeverFrequency💫🕯❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlyRC4C8rz— LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) December 21, 2020
When announcing the death of her younger brother in October, an emotional Loot shared on Instagram how hard it was that she's now lost “the light of my life” as she was struggling to believe that her baby brother Luke is gone.
“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back. I would give anything to see this smile again. I can’t believe my babies are going to go through life without uMalume, their absolute favourite person. I can’t believe God thinks I’m strong enough to do this,” she wrote.
Though she released no details around the cause of Luke's death, LootLove's friends and fans flooded her TL with condolences and messages of support.
On her Twitter account, Loot expressed her heartbreak and said that nothing would ever be the same. “This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken.”