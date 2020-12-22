TshisaLIVE

LootLove pays homage to her late baby brother on his birthday

“If we could all just remember how fragile life is and how fragile we are ...'

22 December 2020 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
TV and radio personality LootLove remembers her late brother, Lukhanyo.
TV and radio personality LootLove remembers her late brother, Lukhanyo.
Image: Loot Love/ Twitter

Media personality LootLove has remembered her late brother Lukhanyo on what would have been his 20th birthday.

About a month ago the TV presenter opened up about “struggling to come to terms” with the death of her baby brother.

While she's now allowing herself to grieve, Loot shared on social media how Lukhanyo's birthday served as a reminder of how short life is.

Taking to Twitter, Loot posted a snap of her brother and wrote, “If we could all just remember how fragile life is and how fragile we are.

“If we could all learn to be grateful, always. If we could all remember that He is God. If we could all live with intention and truth.”

When announcing the death of her younger brother in October, an emotional Loot shared on Instagram how hard it was that she's now lost “the light of my life” as she was struggling to believe that her baby brother Luke is gone.

“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back. I would give anything to see this smile again. I can’t believe my babies are going to go through life without uMalume, their absolute favourite person. I can’t believe God thinks I’m strong enough to do this,” she wrote.

Though she released no details around the cause of Luke's death, LootLove's friends and fans flooded her TL with condolences and messages of support.

On her Twitter account, Loot expressed her heartbreak and said that nothing would ever be the same. This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken.”

READ MORE

How to pull off four hot fashion trends our local celebs are loving

Take the style cues for your summer wardrobe from the likes of Loot Love, Zozibini Tunzi and Bonang Matheba
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Mzansi celebs react to Cyril Ramaphosa’s 'family meeting'

“We can do this guys ... Masks ... 200 people per gathering ... Wash hands. Closed beaches & parks. Let's take care of each other ... Please!” Bonang ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LootLove on trying to ‘move on’ after losing her baby brother: 'It’s ripping me apart'

"The wild thing is: Life is still moving and to be honest, I’d really like everything to pause for a bit but even when are breaking we are still ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LootLove: I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else to do

How does one deal with such heartbreak?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Manaka Ranaka welcomes her baby boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X