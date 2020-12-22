TshisaLIVE

Master KG wins another award: 'I need to buy a house just for these awards!'

This time he won the Song Of The Year award from the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 December 2020 - 11:00
Master KG won another international music award.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

With only a few days left to 2020, Master KG is still stacking up international accolades and his latest win was a Song Of The Year award from the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

The Limpopo-born artist, who has definitely owned 2020, took to Twitter to celebrate his win. He also thanked people that voted for his song.

“More Wins! Yesterday we won another amazing award at the African Entertainment Awards USA, for Song Of The Year. Thank you for voting!” an excited Master KG tweeted.

The Jerusalema hitmaker even hinted that he's running out of space for all these trophies he's collecting.

“I need to buy a house just for these awards because wow ... it's lit man!” he tweeted.

Master KG's global hit, which features Nomcebo Zikode, became the 2020 anthem as people turned to the song to help them deal with a difficult year, thanks to the global pandemic. From France to Spain and every other corner of the world people joined the #JerusalemaChallenge to keep their spirits up as they fight Covid-19 and its aftermath.

The success of his song catapulted Master KG to global fame and in the last few months he's bagged awards from various organisations and had big moments such as making it onto the prestigious playlists and breaking streaming records.

Meanwhile, the streets are always in the mood to celebrate with the guy.

Tweeps, who seemingly never get tired of celebrating Master KG and his many wins, flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
