Master KG wins another award: 'I need to buy a house just for these awards!'

The Jerusalema hitmaker even hinted that he's running out of space for all these trophies he's collecting.

“I need to buy a house just for these awards because wow ... it's lit man!” he tweeted.

Master KG's global hit, which features Nomcebo Zikode, became the 2020 anthem as people turned to the song to help them deal with a difficult year, thanks to the global pandemic. From France to Spain and every other corner of the world people joined the #JerusalemaChallenge to keep their spirits up as they fight Covid-19 and its aftermath.

The success of his song catapulted Master KG to global fame and in the last few months he's bagged awards from various organisations and had big moments such as making it onto the prestigious playlists and breaking streaming records.

Meanwhile, the streets are always in the mood to celebrate with the guy.

Tweeps, who seemingly never get tired of celebrating Master KG and his many wins, flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.