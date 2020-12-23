From ‘leaving’ SAFM to BCCSA complaints: Inside Phat Joe’s 2020

Phat Joe is one of the most controversial radio personalities in the country, and he hit the headlines again in 2020.

After a 2019 in which he was pulled off air following backlash from the LGBTIQ+ community. and in which he took jabs at Anele Mdoda for being on the Miss SA judging panel, Joe once again got the streets talking.

In March it was announced Joe had resigned from Radio 2000, less than a year after joining the station.

“The SA Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) radio station Radio 2000 would like to announce the resignation of its breakfast show host, Mr Majota ‘Phat Joe’ Khambule. Phat Joe joined the breakfast show Phat Joe and the family in April 2019," the SABC said.

The station did not give any other details concerning his resignation but rumours of a possible exit had surfaced the month earlier when he missed several shows.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told Daily Sun the DJ was “on special leave”.

He made headlines again in October when his new TV show, Cheeky Palate, sparked outrage from its first episode.

The show reignited the controversial discussion about people using the Bible to justify homophobia with one of his guests, pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon, making comments about the Bible apparently being “clear” on homosexuality.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) confirmed to Sowetan it had received eight official complaints about the show.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, MultiChoice said: “Cheeky Palate is a new reality show on 1Magic hosted by Phat Joe in which participants are encouraged to express their views on a variety of topical matters

“We acknowledge concerns expressed by some viewers who may have been offended by some of the views expressed on the show, particularly about the LGBTQI+ community. The views expressed are not those of MultiChoice, which embraces diversity, equality and inclusion.”