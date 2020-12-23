Here's how Moonchild owned 2020

Starting the year with a bang, Moonchild featured in Beyoncé's Black is King music video inspired by Disney's The Lion King.

Nandi Madida, Mary Twala, Nyaniso Dzedze, Connie Chiume and Warren Masemola were some of the Mzansi stars who also featured in the groundbreaking music video.

Moonchild appeared in the Beyoncé-curated album The Lion King: The Gift on the track My Power alongside local fave Busiswa.

Speaking about being handpicked to work with Queen Bey, the star wanted to let her haters know she's the definition of "levels" with her win.

“I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all. Anyone who knows me or Googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed. Look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible,” Moonchild said.