'It almost took my life'- 7 celebs who opened up about getting Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic swept the planet in 2020, forcing governments around the world to enforce nationwide lockdowns, and leaving millions infected.

SA celebs were among those who caught the virus, with many fighting a silent battle away from the glare of the public spotlight.

More than a dozen big name musicians and actors opened up about their journey, getting candid about their struggles.

“It was tough” - AKA

Rapper AKA was one of the first big name celebs to publicly reveal that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He issued a press release on the news, mentioning the government, and promised to share his journey with fans to educate people about the virus.

But when some claimed it was all a publicity stunt, the rapper dropped receipts.

He said having a positive attitude was a big part of his healing journey.