Nandi Madida was 'honoured' to speak at The Grammy Museum Experience

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 December 2020 - 12:00
Nandi Madida was personally asked by Beyonce to join 'Black Is King'.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida

Black Is King star Nandi Madida has added another impressive move to the long list she's made this year after she spoke at The Grammy Museum Experience — Mini Masterclass on December 22. 

Nandi, who was clearly excited by the opportunity, said she wanted to make Mzansi proud at the prestigious virtual do, where she gave what she described as a “mini masterclass”.

Such an honour, I’ve been invited to speak at The Grammy Museum Experience — Mini Masterclass! Doing it now at 5pm SAST. Hoping to always make our beautiful continent proud,” Nandi shared on Twitter.

Her post attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and other Twitter users who saw the tweet.

Nandi has had an amazing year. Despite challenges presented by Covid-19, the mother of two still did the most and made her name known internationally.

Sis has been bagging interviews with international publications and recently joined US's Cheddar to discuss Black Is King and how honoured she was to work with Beyoncé, whom she said is an “incredible human being”.

“More than anything, you see this iconic superstar and of course the greatest of our time, but what a lot of people don't know and what I got to experience is that (she) is an incredible human being. So kind, so humble, so sweet and so patient with everyone and a true visionary, and that's why I love her. So, of course, it was an honour to be a part of such a project and she really is the star that she is,” Nandi said.

