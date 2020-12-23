Nandi Madida was 'honoured' to speak at The Grammy Museum Experience

Black Is King star Nandi Madida has added another impressive move to the long list she's made this year after she spoke at The Grammy Museum Experience — Mini Masterclass on December 22.

Nandi, who was clearly excited by the opportunity, said she wanted to make Mzansi proud at the prestigious virtual do, where she gave what she described as a “mini masterclass”.

“Such an honour, I’ve been invited to speak at The Grammy Museum Experience — Mini Masterclass! Doing it now at 5pm SAST. Hoping to always make our beautiful continent proud,” Nandi shared on Twitter.