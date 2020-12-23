OPINION | Dissecting the Costa Titch & cultural appropriation debate

Just as we were walking into the more “fun level” of the national lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19, a white guy who dresses like Billie Eilish and sports neon lime hair came under fire thanks to his kasi-inspired music and amapiano dance moves.

Costa Titch, an up-and-coming rapper, put out a video on his social media platforms that went viral. However, instead of people going gaga over his talent or his use of local languages, Costa’s style of music and dance ignited a debate about cultural appropriation, of which he has been accused.

In addition to being accused of biting Pretoria-representing Focalistic ( another newcomer who owned 2020), Costa was accused of only doing music in languages such as Zulu and Tswana as a way to make money off the currently popular amapiano genre.

Due to the fact that he’s white, some tweeps felt he was stealing from the kasi culture cultivated by black people for fame and fortune.

This opinion piece offers a different take on the matter.

Can Costa be accused of stealing a culture in which he grew up and immersed himself? A culture so closely tied to his identity as a person born and raised in Mzansi?

Was the cultural appropriation accusation justified and if so, why didn’t other popular SA white musicians, like Johnny Clegg or PJ Powers, get the same accusation thrown their way?

Read the full opinion piece below: