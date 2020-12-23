Prince Kaybee on why he supports black business: We are playing catch-up as black people
Artist and music producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to encourage fans to support black businesses.
With the pandemic in full swing and the economic damage truly taking a toll on SA, Prince Kaybee hopes that there will be more support for black businesses.
After a peep posted a scathing review of a pair of shoes they bought from a local vendor in a now-deleted tweet, The Uwrongo hitmaker swooped with his opinion on the situation.
The star highlighted the historical economic struggles of the black community, saying there needs to be more support for black business in SA and leave room for some disappointment as it is only human to make mistakes.
“We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes. Have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most,” wrote Prince Kaybee.
We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes, have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most. On behalf Drip I’m offering to buy you 3 more pairs🙏🏾 https://t.co/SzQnVWh2er— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 21, 2020
Fans took to Twitter to praise the star for his words of wisdom.
And as usual, the critics also jumped in there for some balance.
Check out the reactions below:
The prince said it best! https://t.co/AXgPBLadEA— #Minister of Restoration (@mpho_magwabeni) December 22, 2020
Black people are very tjatjarag to each other's businesses smallest mistakes nje the noise is too much, but we have big brands that mess up big time with their products ngeke ubabone be tjatjarag like this tarnishing their products like they do with black businesses ☹️💔— MTN8 Champions🤭☠️🏴☠️🏴 (@MissB20_10) December 21, 2020
I think its not so much about tarnishing the company's name. He was probably disappointed that they didnt last long. Prince Kaybee thank you for your kindness.— Lathaba Madisha (@MadishaLathaba) December 21, 2020
This isn't the first time the star has come to the TL with some financial advice for his fans who need a little guidance. In these Covid-19 stricken times, the star said we shouldn't feel ashamed to downgrade.
Even if it's two steps forward and one step back, hard work will guide you back to financial success, he suggested.
“I’ve learnt that downgrading isn’t the end of the world. Yes move into a smaller place, get a smaller car, cut down clothing budget, since trust me, if you work hard enough you WILL get back on your feet. My prayers go out to those who have suffered the humiliation and stress,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.