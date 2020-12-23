Prince Kaybee on why he supports black business: We are playing catch-up as black people

Artist and music producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to encourage fans to support black businesses.

With the pandemic in full swing and the economic damage truly taking a toll on SA, Prince Kaybee hopes that there will be more support for black businesses.

After a peep posted a scathing review of a pair of shoes they bought from a local vendor in a now-deleted tweet, The Uwrongo hitmaker swooped with his opinion on the situation.

The star highlighted the historical economic struggles of the black community, saying there needs to be more support for black business in SA and leave room for some disappointment as it is only human to make mistakes.

“We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes. Have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most,” wrote Prince Kaybee.