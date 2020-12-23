TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee on why he supports black business: We are playing catch-up as black people

23 December 2020 - 12:27
Music producer Prince Kaybee says we need to support black businesses.
Music producer Prince Kaybee says we need to support black businesses.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Artist and music producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to encourage fans to support black businesses.

With the pandemic in full swing and the economic damage truly taking a toll on SA, Prince Kaybee hopes that there will be more support for black businesses.

After a peep posted a scathing review of a pair of shoes they bought from a local vendor in a now-deleted tweet, The Uwrongo hitmaker swooped with his opinion on the situation.

The star highlighted the historical economic struggles of the black community, saying there needs to be more support for black business in SA and leave room for some disappointment as it is only human to make mistakes.

“We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes. Have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most,” wrote Prince Kaybee.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the star for his words of wisdom.

And as usual, the critics also jumped in there for some balance.

Check out the reactions below:

This isn't the first time the star has come to the TL with some financial advice for his fans who need a little guidance. In these Covid-19 stricken times, the star said we shouldn't feel ashamed to downgrade.

Even if it's two steps forward and one step back, hard work will guide you back to financial success, he suggested.

“I’ve learnt that downgrading isn’t the end of the world. Yes move into a smaller place, get a smaller car, cut down clothing budget, since trust me, if you work hard enough you WILL get back on your feet. My prayers go out to those who have suffered the humiliation and stress,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee reacts to his song featuring on Barack Obama's playlist

'This made my year,' the 'Uwrongo' hitmaker shared on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net can’t deal!

Kabza and Phori's bromance is one for the books for sure!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee & bae Zola open up about their romance

Prince Kaybee also said he can't wait to have babies with Zola!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X