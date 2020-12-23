Vusi Nova or Cassper Nyovest? This tweep’s drawing has the internet split!
The internet was divided this week after a drawing of Cassper Nyovest went viral and man were tweeps confused!
SA's one and only AMN star Cassper recently celebrated his 30th birthday. Taking to Instagram to chat to fans about entering his dirty thirties, the rapper had some words of wisdom on growing up.
“God is the greatest! The Big 30! Still growing, still risking, still selfish, still tryna get it together but I am definitely further than I said I would be as a man, a brother, a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher, a learner, a Christian.
“I'm a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let's rock!” said Cassper.
With all the love and dedications pouring in for the musician across Mzansi, novice artists tried their hand at capturing the Nokuthula hitmaker's likeliness.
Can someone tag him 😜😜😜 My art need recognition 😝 pic.twitter.com/SN3YKJDHjl— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) December 22, 2020
An artist, known as Patrick T, had tongues wagging after people on Twitter got their hands on the sketch of SA's finest.
Cassper even topped the trending charts after the image went viral.
Many criticised the masterpiece for not looking like Cassper, asking if the real artist behind the piece was the infamous Rasta.
Tweeps also recognised Vusi Nova's face in the drawing, leaving Mzansi with more questions than answers. Though neither Cassper nor Vusi have shared their thoughts, the internet had a field day.
Here are some reactions:
This looks like if Cassper and that singer Somizi is always with had a baby https://t.co/MseYXHnxqI— Thulani Mbatha💥 (@_thulanimbatha) December 22, 2020
Looks like Vusi nova dressed as Cassper on Halloween pic.twitter.com/SFJYljzGVc— Gustavo° (@_Lesufi_) December 22, 2020