Vusi Nova or Cassper Nyovest? This tweep’s drawing has the internet split!

The internet was divided this week after a drawing of Cassper Nyovest went viral and man were tweeps confused!

SA's one and only AMN star Cassper recently celebrated his 30th birthday. Taking to Instagram to chat to fans about entering his dirty thirties, the rapper had some words of wisdom on growing up.

“God is the greatest! The Big 30! Still growing, still risking, still selfish, still tryna get it together but I am definitely further than I said I would be as a man, a brother, a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher, a learner, a Christian.

“I'm a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let's rock!” said Cassper.

With all the love and dedications pouring in for the musician across Mzansi, novice artists tried their hand at capturing the Nokuthula hitmaker's likeliness.