Five faves who skipped the 'banana bread' craze of 2020 lockdown to stay fit!

There's no doubt that the lockdown brought out the inner foodies in most people, which ultimately threatened the existence of a summer body.

However, some of Mzansi's famous faces had a different approach to the 'banana bread craze' and the million trips to the fridge. They ate the banana bread with us, but instead of falling asleep on the couch with Netflix on, they hit the treadmill.

*Guess someone forgot to add that vital piece of information at the bottom of the viral banana bread recipe ... oops*

The below list features celebs who ate their lives away like the rest of us but as soon as the sweat pants got a bit too tight, they hit the gym and preserved their hot summer bodies. Others straight up skipped the banana bread craze, and ensured that they were gonna walk out of lockdown with their summer bodies intact. *side eyes Busiswa*

The rest of us will win next year guys ... (pens New Year resolutions) and when you need inspo this will be the list to revisit:

Connie Ferguson

If consistency was a person, it would definitely be this wonder woman right here. Looking like a 25-year-old, the 50-year-old is one hot mama and all through lockdown, she maintained her hotness like a goddess.

Even when she occasionally eats slap chips and Russians, Connie has been consistent on working on her body this whole year. Every single time she showed up at the home gym, she showed off! When gyms finally opened ... it got worse.

Uh mean, just look at her go!