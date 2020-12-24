Five faves who skipped the 'banana bread' craze of 2020 lockdown to stay fit!
There's no doubt that the lockdown brought out the inner foodies in most people, which ultimately threatened the existence of a summer body.
However, some of Mzansi's famous faces had a different approach to the 'banana bread craze' and the million trips to the fridge. They ate the banana bread with us, but instead of falling asleep on the couch with Netflix on, they hit the treadmill.
*Guess someone forgot to add that vital piece of information at the bottom of the viral banana bread recipe ... oops*
The below list features celebs who ate their lives away like the rest of us but as soon as the sweat pants got a bit too tight, they hit the gym and preserved their hot summer bodies. Others straight up skipped the banana bread craze, and ensured that they were gonna walk out of lockdown with their summer bodies intact. *side eyes Busiswa*
The rest of us will win next year guys ... (pens New Year resolutions) and when you need inspo this will be the list to revisit:
Connie Ferguson
If consistency was a person, it would definitely be this wonder woman right here. Looking like a 25-year-old, the 50-year-old is one hot mama and all through lockdown, she maintained her hotness like a goddess.
Even when she occasionally eats slap chips and Russians, Connie has been consistent on working on her body this whole year. Every single time she showed up at the home gym, she showed off! When gyms finally opened ... it got worse.
Uh mean, just look at her go!
Boity Thulo
In the lead-up to the making of TV star Boity Thulo's reality show, she was petrified of being cyberbullied over her weight gain.
In an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her hectic work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight.
“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back,” she revealed.
Boity has been at the top of the list of Mzansi's sexiest celebs since she burst onto the scene. Moghel was even voted Mzansi's Sexiest Woman back in 2011. Late 2020, sis got her body back and she flaunts it ... as she should!
Siya Kolisi
When you are a world champion, you really have no choice but to stay as fit as possible ... because uh mean ... you are a champion. So Siya didn't let the banana bread make him forget who he is and he kept working, when most of us were munching away.
Check him out!
Busiswa
When most of us joined the world in saying 2020 was a “non-year” ... Busiswa said “no ma'am, 2020 is the year I will fetch my damn body!” and she sure did.
We had just moved onto the chocolate cake craze (after being tired of banana bread, brownies and all sorts of pies) ... when Busiswa stepped out looking like she ate nothing but green salad since the president told us to stay home in March.
Clearly Busiswa has been a very busy woman since the country has been in lockdown. While the lockdown had peeps stress eating and becoming one with the couch, Busiswa has been working on her summer body.
Sis revealed her sexy, yummy mummy body in a video as she celebrated Babes Wodumo's latest single. Musician Busiswa had shed some weight and sis looks like a flame!
Somizi
Somizi really let the foodie aka chef side of himself shine this year ... he has a cooking show, a cookbook and a pending restaurant planned to prove it.
All the recipe creation sessions didn't help with the summer body and after doing a full analysis of his lockdown body, SomG realised he needed to hit the gym.
“Let me see your hands if you’re in the same boat as me. Kubi Kuyanyiwa! But it feels good to be back at the gym,” said the star when she joined the gym again.
Nadia Nakai
Having originally let herself enjoy indulging, like us mere mortals, rapper Nadia Nakai soon realised that she wasn't about to let herself be demoted from the godly status most female rappers dwell in ... so she started exercising!
In her own words sis legit said, “I didn't wanna leave this lockdown looking like an umpa lumpa.”
Look at her work!