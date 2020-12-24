Five times Rasta failed to impress
As eventful as 2020 was, controversial celebrity funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's moemishs definitely added a dash of colour.
While the whole world faced a global pandemic that forced everyone to stay at home and implement social distancing, Rasta was busy painting portraits that shook the socials.
Rasta decided to mix things up a little this year and also honoured the living by painting the likes of actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson, veteran broadcaster Leanne Manas and Lerato Kganyago.
However, while many believed his painting skills had improved after squinting just a little to recognise who he had portrayed, others dragged Rasta and begged him to hang up his painting brushes.
Here are five moemish moments that made Rasta not be a fan favourite on social media:
Moemish one:
In July, Rasta left the internet shaking when he gave his portraits of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago another go, leaving Twitter users cracking up beyond disbelief.
He took to Twitter and said, “Finally decided to take the painting of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago from level 5 to level 1,” said the artist.
Rasta's tweet drew hilarious reactions from tweeps, with even Lerato herself left asking who the person in the painting was.
Finally decided to take the painting of @TakaTina1 and @Leratokganyago from level 5 to level 1 pic.twitter.com/WQ87ugFsqu— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 20, 2020
Moemish two:
In August he was slammed for butchering the late Bob Mabena's portrait.
Even Ayanda Thabethe joined other celebs and Twitter users who questioned why Rasta got so much attention when the country has other talented artists.
Ayanda made it clear she was gatvol of always seeing the controversial painter getting coverage while other talented artists were ignored.
“I hate that they keep covering this guy and giving him airtime. We have so many talented artists who are serious about their craft and not these gimmicks,” she said.
The actress and TV personality said it was “annoying” to always see Rasta, and hit back at claims that he was just working hard to stay relevant.
“Imagine people covering a story of your loved one being painted by this guy, but he is busy painting the wrong person intentionally. Argh, he irritates me.”
#BobMabena #Newzroom405— uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) August 15, 2020
The famous Rasta outside the late Bob Mabena's home, paying his last respects with a portrait. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/1KVbfnilAe
Moemish three:
While the world mourned the death of Chadwich Boseman, Rasta came under fire on social media for his moemish portrait of the world-renowned actor who played the role of superhero Black Panther.
Social media users dragged Rasta claiming what he drew looked completely nothing like the beloved actor who touched many hearts across the world as Marvel's first black superhero.
Chadwick died in August at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer and tributes to him have flooded the TL and mainstream media since his death was announced.
As the whole world was mourning the actor's death, Mzansi was left angry at Rasta for “representing them badly” by tagging Chadwick in the badly painted portrait.
Rasta landed on the trends list again, as people questioned why he would share the painting.
Moemish four
Rasta left everyone asking why he felt the need to paint Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, dragging him for not being the artist he thought he was.
No one:— king-Luu.💘🍌🌎 (@KINGT85917992) February 8, 2020
Absolutely no one:
Rasta paint Malema instead of @zozitunzi pic.twitter.com/8VWp88Pys1
Moemish five:
Rasta caused havoc after he left the socials in a mess for poorly painting late veteran actress Mary Twala who died in July.
His portraits left many asking whether Rasta's dreads were too tight as they didn't think he was normal.
Working on the 2nd portrait#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/DQ7fscu94s— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 6, 2020
Though he had way more epic failed portraits that were not fan favourites on social media, in October Rasta finally got the thumbs-up from Leanne Manas who ended up buying the painting Rasta drew of her.
Watch what she had to say to Rasta: