Five times Rasta failed to impress

As eventful as 2020 was, controversial celebrity funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's moemishs definitely added a dash of colour.

While the whole world faced a global pandemic that forced everyone to stay at home and implement social distancing, Rasta was busy painting portraits that shook the socials.

Rasta decided to mix things up a little this year and also honoured the living by painting the likes of actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson, veteran broadcaster Leanne Manas and Lerato Kganyago.

However, while many believed his painting skills had improved after squinting just a little to recognise who he had portrayed, others dragged Rasta and begged him to hang up his painting brushes.

Here are five moemish moments that made Rasta not be a fan favourite on social media:

Moemish one:

In July, Rasta left the internet shaking when he gave his portraits of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago another go, leaving Twitter users cracking up beyond disbelief.

He took to Twitter and said, “Finally decided to take the painting of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago from level 5 to level 1,” said the artist.

Rasta's tweet drew hilarious reactions from tweeps, with even Lerato herself left asking who the person in the painting was.