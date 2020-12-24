Four celebrity splits that shook Mzansi
It's no secret that this year has been filled with all sorts of hardships for people across the world.
As if a global pandemic that resulted in the country being placed in lockdown was not enough to deal with, fans had to deal with the heartbreak of seeing some of their fave celeb couples throw in the towel.
Fans across the country who had been rooting for #lovetowin had their hopes dashed when their fave celeb couples announced their splits.
Here are four splits that had fans reaching for those tissues.
Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna
Thankful for it all. Sisonke nja yam’ ❤️ https://t.co/K2eP79X9Al pic.twitter.com/nWqsoF3RTD— Mandisa Nduna sometimes (@ZuluMecca) October 1, 2020
After four years of serving #relationshipgoals LGBTQI+ power couple Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna sent social media into a state of sadness when they revealed their decision to split.
Thishiwe and Mandisa were hands down a firm fave, even winning Cutest Couple of the year at the ninth annual Feather Awards.
The couple took to Twitter to break the news, with Thishiwe thanking fans for their love and support throughout the duration of their relationship.
“Beautiful people. Because you loved and supported us, we must let you know. Mandisa and I broke up a while back. It is a love I will always treasure and honour, and all is good,” wrote Thishiwe.
DJ Zinhle and AKA
Even though this was take two, fans were still hurt to find out that DJ Zinhle and AKA had decided to go their separate ways.
From breaking up to making up and breaking up again, here's a recap of their romantic timeline.
So it starts here: The couple started dating in 2014 and then broke up in 2015. As rumours continued to swirl, in 2018 the couple announced that they had decided to give their relationship another try.
It was confirmed at the beginning of this year that AKA and Zinhle broke up on the eve of Zinhle's birthday in December 2019.
While AKA and Zinhle are no longer romantically involved they are both committed to happily co-parenting their daughter, Kairo.
Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole
Though the couple seemed like end game, this break-up broke hearts and they weren't even in the relationship!
With 10 years of love under their belts, media personality Khanyi Mbau and long-term partner Tebogo Lerole called it quits earlier this year.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Khanyi announced the break-up saying that it was time to move on and fighting wasn't enough to keep the pair together.
“A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain seasons to pass,” she explained.
Zodwa Wabantu and Vusi Buthelezi
One of the more controversial relationships that rocked the boat this year was that of performer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu and ex Vusi Buthelezi.
Though the couple had tongues wagging over their 11-year age difference and rollercoaster of a relationship, the pair called it quits this year after their romance started in 2019.
It was reportedly confirmed that Vusi decided to end things with Zodwa, and she still had hope that they would find their way back to each other.
Shortly after the break-up Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was in a good space, but was still holding out on fixing things with Vusi.
“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them it is over but we are still trying to work things out,” she said.
“I love him and hope we can fix things.”