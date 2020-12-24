From Phori to Anga & Black Coffee: Rewind to Prince Kaybee's spicy twars

While he finally buried his beef with DJ Shimza, there was no shortage of feuds and drama surrounding Prince Kaybee this year.

The country was in the grips of a pandemic for much of the year but Kaybee kept us all entertained with his spicy clapbacks and comments about celebs that sparked some of the year's biggest feuds.

He made peace with his old rival Shimza, even dropping a song together, but continued his rivalry with Cassper.

While also taking shots at Maphorisa, Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo and Black Coffee.