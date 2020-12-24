From Phori to Anga & Black Coffee: Rewind to Prince Kaybee's spicy twars
While he finally buried his beef with DJ Shimza, there was no shortage of feuds and drama surrounding Prince Kaybee this year.
The country was in the grips of a pandemic for much of the year but Kaybee kept us all entertained with his spicy clapbacks and comments about celebs that sparked some of the year's biggest feuds.
He made peace with his old rival Shimza, even dropping a song together, but continued his rivalry with Cassper.
While also taking shots at Maphorisa, Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo and Black Coffee.
Black Coffee
Kaybee got the streets hot in May when he took to Twitter to slam local celebs who apparently tried too hard to sound smart.
“The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, 'the urge to sound wise'. You watch a few YouTube videos, you [sic] wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker,” he tweeted.
Some saw it as a sub at Euphonik and soon a twar was brewing.
Enter DJ Black Coffee who asked if he considered himself a celeb. Kaybee said he was a “servant of the people”, with Black Coffee responding with some subs and shade of his own.
Cue chaos!
Maphorisa
Much of 2020's messy TL exchanges were dominated by the back and forth between Kaybee and Maphorisa.
The pair got into a spicy war of words in February, when Maphorisa made an example about owning the masters to his music by claiming that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.
It didn't sit well and soon Kaybee hit back with a list of his various income streams. He also suggested that Maphorisa could have made his point without dropping names.
The pair went on to fight about cars, fashion and even collabs.
In July the SA Music Awards nominee list was released, again sparking a feud between the pair. Maphorisa was not impressed that some artists were excluded from the Record of the Year list. Kaybee was the most nominated artist at the awards and hit his rival with a simple “subaweak”.
Cassper
In the aftermath of Kaybee and Maphorisa's beef about masters, Kaybee threw some shade at his 2019 rival Cassper Nyovest.
Cassper hit back, claiming Kaybee was “obsessed” with him.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the premiere of Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono, Cassper said he didn't get involved in the debate until he was fetched, because he had nothing to prove.
“I have owned my own masters since my first album. It is important because it is like intellectual property. We spend so much time making music and creating these products. Artists didn't know and big record companies would own their masters. Michael Jackson and them had to buy their masters back.
“Only now in SA people are starting to wake up to that conversation. Fortunately we did our research before and I own all my own music, unlike some people.”
Anga
Kaybee and musician Anga “Naak MusiQ” Makubalo went head-to-head in a heated twar in July after Anga posted a snap of himself next to his car, challenging his followers to bring a rival car to try compete.
Prince Kaybee responded by saying that people would have dragged him for posting such a message, before Anga hit back.
Soon “toffees”, cars, “insecurities” and awards were all thrown into the mix as the pair went at each other.
It was reignited in September when cars, collabs and threats of violence were the order of the day.