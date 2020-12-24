Here's why Ntando Duma & Junior de Rocka's baby girl Sbahle is 'leadership'
Actress Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka's daughter is a star child who was making waves even before she could talk and 2020 was no different!
Even though she's just three years old, Sbahle has had fans stanning over her pearls of wisdom.
From learning to love yourself to daily affirmations, the little teacher is just too cute not to love.
Here are three lessons from darling little Sbahle
How to do maths
Maths isn't easy for everyone but never fear, Sbahle was here to put our maths skills to shame!
During the beginning of lockdown blues, the star child kept up with her schoolwork and learning despite being at home.
In an Instagram lesson with mama Ntando, she added numbers like it was nobody's business and the cuteness was just too real.
We can see it in the future: Dr Sbahle Mzizi, PhD in mathematics and killing it!
How to read
People often compliment @SbahleMzizi how smart she is and ask how I did it. I was lucky that I started reading to Sbahle since I was pregnant. Babies who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary, as well as more advanced mathematical skills, than other kids their age. It is never too early to start reading for your baby. Start today. Follow @GrowGreatCampaign for more tips for raising healthy babies. #GrowGreatness
One of the fundamentals that little ones have to learn is definitely how to read. And it seems like Sbahle is already a natural!
In a video posted to Instagram, the mommy and daughter duo were seen reading a book together. Little Sbahle read the numbers in the book and counted to 20 making her mom ever so proud.
Ntando said that she had been reading to Sbahle since she was in the womb.
She also had some #facts for fans to back up her parenting lessons. The star believes that learning starts in the womb.
“Babies who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary, as well as more advanced mathematical skills, than other children their age. It is never too early to start reading for your baby,” wrote Ntando.
How to love yourself
Though our little Sbahle has proven to be a well-versed academic, the star also has life lessons to share with fans despite just three years of experience.
Taking to the internet with a video to brighten up them lockdown days, Sbahle and mommy have some wise words for those who are feeling blue.
Sbahle and Ntando start their day with this self-motivational short poem.
“I am smart, I am beautiful; I am the light, I am leadership,” said Sbahle.
The adorable video of the duo went viral for the three-year-old's insight and absolute cuteness!