Here's why Ntando Duma & Junior de Rocka's baby girl Sbahle is 'leadership'

Actress Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka's daughter is a star child who was making waves even before she could talk and 2020 was no different!

Even though she's just three years old, Sbahle has had fans stanning over her pearls of wisdom.

From learning to love yourself to daily affirmations, the little teacher is just too cute not to love.

Here are three lessons from darling little Sbahle