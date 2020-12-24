Holly Rey contracts Covid-19: Being diabetic makes me a high risk patient
“I hope everybody is staying safe,” the musician said.
Award-winning songstress Holly Rey has become the latest Mzansi celeb to announce that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.
Holly took to her social media platforms to share that she had recently tested positive for the virus as SA continues to go through the second wave of the global pandemic.
“I tested Positive for Covid 19 on Saturday. I started having body aches and I was feeling a bit shaky and nauseous. On Monday I phoned my doctor and she sent me straight to have a Covid test which came back this morning as positive.”
The musician, who has been candid in the past about her life as a person suffering from type 1 diabetes, said being a diabetic made her a “high risk” patient. However, she explained that she has only experienced mild symptoms and that her doctors are not too concerned about the “high risk” factor because her diabetes is under control.
“Being diabetic makes me a high risk patient but because my diabetes is well controlled my doctors are not too concerned. I have very mild symptoms and overall I am feeling good.”
The Deeper hitmaker explained that she contracted the virus despite being as careful as she could.
“I have been following all regulations and have not been going out to crowded places so it is such a reminder that Covid is everywhere and we really do need to be more responsible and protect ourselves. I am going into isolation for the next 10 days which is going to be interesting.
“I hope everybody is staying safe and looking after themselves,” the star said.
Holly was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the tender age of 11.
Earlier this year, the musician took to social media to share how the diagnosis completely changed her life — and why, over a decade later, she's finally chosen to let the world in so they could see how she navigates life with the disease.
“The decision to open up about this part of my life has been a very scary one for me because of how personal and difficult this particular journey has been for me. When I was 11, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and my world changed forever,” she told fans.
Holly also painted a picture of what it is like living with diabetes during a pandemic. In an Instagram post she included a picture of herself with the insulin patch pump that she wears on her abdomen.
“This period of the Covid pandemic has been an incredibly scary time for people living with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes. Every day I wake up and think about all the people across SA who are living with diabetes and aren’t able to isolate or protect themselves”.