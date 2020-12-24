Holly Rey contracts Covid-19: Being diabetic makes me a high risk patient

Award-winning songstress Holly Rey has become the latest Mzansi celeb to announce that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holly took to her social media platforms to share that she had recently tested positive for the virus as SA continues to go through the second wave of the global pandemic.

“I tested Positive for Covid 19 on Saturday. I started having body aches and I was feeling a bit shaky and nauseous. On Monday I phoned my doctor and she sent me straight to have a Covid test which came back this morning as positive.”

The musician, who has been candid in the past about her life as a person suffering from type 1 diabetes, said being a diabetic made her a “high risk” patient. However, she explained that she has only experienced mild symptoms and that her doctors are not too concerned about the “high risk” factor because her diabetes is under control.

“Being diabetic makes me a high risk patient but because my diabetes is well controlled my doctors are not too concerned. I have very mild symptoms and overall I am feeling good.”