TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase says women need to stop hating each other amid GBV

24 December 2020 - 16:00
Mihlali Ndamase is fed up with women hating women!
Mihlali Ndamase is fed up with women hating women!
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Youtuber and media personality Mihlali Ndamase took to the TL this week to call out  women for pulling down other women.

Though Mihlali is known for her fresh looks and her high-class aesthetics, she is also a vocal activist against gender-based violence.

After a tweep said that there are attention seekers out there during a discussion on abuse against women, Mihlali said that it is surprising how women are able to hate each other in a country where they truly need to look out for each other.

“Wild that a woman can tweet like this considering how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country,” tweeted Mihlali.

Mihlali is a social justice queen of note. Earlier this year, the star went on a rant after a man responded to one of her Youtube videos, calling her a “b***h” for casual dating.

The caused Mihlali to take to her Instagram stories to address the issues at hand. The social media mogul shut down the troll, telling him to mind his business and be on his way.

“If you don't agree with my views then you don't have to f***en watch my content, first and foremost. Secondly, what you not gonna do is come into my mentions and call me 's**t'. That statement had nothing to do with sexual relations number one and even if I was 's**t' what the f**k does it have to do with you?” a fuming Mihlali asked.

The make-up guru received praise and support for her pearls of wisdom and no nonsense attitude on Twitter, including fellow social media star Lasizwe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Vlogger Mihlali Ndamase scores her first TV hosting gig on Mzansi Magic

Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee and Vusi Nova are just some of the stars to perform at the Day of Goodwill festival.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Here's why Mihlali’s say over Shane Eagle's viral manhood snap is everything

She responded exactly how men usually do when women post sexy snaps on the TL ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mihlali Ndamase hits back at parents expecting celebs to be role models for their children

'Be your own children’s role models'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG wins another award: 'I need to buy a house just for these awards!' TshisaLIVE
  5. Top 4 fave fan moments from 'Scandal!' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X