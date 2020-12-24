Mihlali Ndamase says women need to stop hating each other amid GBV
Youtuber and media personality Mihlali Ndamase took to the TL this week to call out women for pulling down other women.
Though Mihlali is known for her fresh looks and her high-class aesthetics, she is also a vocal activist against gender-based violence.
After a tweep said that there are attention seekers out there during a discussion on abuse against women, Mihlali said that it is surprising how women are able to hate each other in a country where they truly need to look out for each other.
“Wild that a woman can tweet like this considering how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country,” tweeted Mihlali.
Wild that a woman can tweet like this consider how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country. https://t.co/jgc0hW36cv— NJAYNI??!! (@mihlalii_n) December 21, 2020
Mihlali is a social justice queen of note. Earlier this year, the star went on a rant after a man responded to one of her Youtube videos, calling her a “b***h” for casual dating.
The caused Mihlali to take to her Instagram stories to address the issues at hand. The social media mogul shut down the troll, telling him to mind his business and be on his way.
“If you don't agree with my views then you don't have to f***en watch my content, first and foremost. Secondly, what you not gonna do is come into my mentions and call me 's**t'. That statement had nothing to do with sexual relations number one and even if I was 's**t' what the f**k does it have to do with you?” a fuming Mihlali asked.
The make-up guru received praise and support for her pearls of wisdom and no nonsense attitude on Twitter, including fellow social media star Lasizwe.