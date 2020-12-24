Mihlali Ndamase says women need to stop hating each other amid GBV

Youtuber and media personality Mihlali Ndamase took to the TL this week to call out women for pulling down other women.

Though Mihlali is known for her fresh looks and her high-class aesthetics, she is also a vocal activist against gender-based violence.

After a tweep said that there are attention seekers out there during a discussion on abuse against women, Mihlali said that it is surprising how women are able to hate each other in a country where they truly need to look out for each other.

“Wild that a woman can tweet like this considering how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country,” tweeted Mihlali.