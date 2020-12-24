Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s
Somizi celebrated his 48th birthday and showed off gifts from both Mohale and Vusi Nova
Mzansi “IT” couple Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and husband Mohale and Somizi's bestie Vusi Nova landed on the Twitter trends list on Christmas eve as tweeps compared the gifts Somizi received from the pair and started coming up with creative assumptions about the Mhlongo-Motaungs' marital status.
Somizi celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday and showed off gifts he received from his loved ones. However, it was only gifts he received from Mohale and Vusi that caught tweeps' attention and saw the trio trend on Twitter.
Both Mohale and Vusi brought Somizi stunning bouquets of flowers, cakes and balloons for his birthday.
Mohale also added a shopping bag from LV to his pressies, which was fitting because the cake he had made for Somizi had names of all the luxury brands Somizi loves, such as LV, Bentley and Gucci.
Meanwhile, Vusi opted for a simple cream white and gold cake with roses and gold details.
Somizi's birthday cakes— Mr Handsome▪ (@MrHandsome_ZA) December 24, 2020
Mohale's vs Vusi Nova's#Mohale pic.twitter.com/na1tq7YHUA
Twitter also went as far as comparing the balloons both men brought Somizi.
Mohale's balloons vs Vusi Nova's for Somizi's birthday.— Entertainment Updates Mzansi (@prenocy) December 23, 2020
The red ones are from Vusi. The attention they are getting 😂🙃.#somizi pic.twitter.com/qb1xa8FI8t
The comparison of Somizi's birthday gifts from Mohale and Vusi comes after weeks of tweeps speculating that Vusi and Somizi are more than friends and that there is trouble in paradise between Somizi and Mohale.
Somizi has shut down the rumour mill about his relationship status with Vusi, making it clear that Vusi is one of his best friends and earlier this year he laughed off the “rocky marriage” reports from the tabloids.
However, that didn't stop tweeps from speculating — based on the differences of the gifts — that Somizi's marriage is indeed in trouble and whether oblivious or not, Vusi had something to do with it. They also drew conclusions on the “personality traits” of both Mohale and Vusi from the gifts they saw on SomG's socials.
Here are some of the reactions from the peanut gallery on Twitter.
I feel like there is nothing wrong between Somizi & Mohale this all acting is to hype the couple's relationship since Vusi was seen as 3rd person.— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) December 24, 2020
The more Somizi is on the news & trending the more relevant he is which brings him more gigs... pic.twitter.com/FwFTv34VFb
Mara Mohale act like everything is good. pic.twitter.com/gs7c5P6lqT— Manetwork (@KhayaMhlongo12) December 24, 2020
This is the cake that Vusi gave to Somizi and from your cake we can easily tell what you saw in Somizi and what Vusi See's in Somizi, you need to Heal and find another suger Daddy pic.twitter.com/1e4ZxDrwGj— D.B Nkhwashu (@pistolbeatz) December 24, 2020
I see nothing wrong to have a BESTIE, when you have problems in your relationship at least you have a shoulder to cry on#mohale pic.twitter.com/MDi7nNoC3C— 2lah (@2lah3) December 24, 2020
They've been blue ticking Mohale like an annoying WhatsApp text. pic.twitter.com/WTkk6k4yiJ— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) December 24, 2020
Mohale must not worry, what happened on the right hand side will happen on the left hand side, so this thing of Vusi and Somizi will end in tears, Good-luck Somizi. pic.twitter.com/POLpl1wd1j— Mmatshwene (@Mmatshwene8) December 24, 2020
So Mohale bought you a cake and Vusi bought you a cake also? 🤔 You ate Vusi 's cake in the morning and now you are eating Mohale' s cake for Dinner? pic.twitter.com/wEBGNgyBQy— NaMatshia (@Paulie_McKoena) December 23, 2020
Mohale’s cake revealed his true intentions towards Somizi 💀— presi_dent (@Presi__dent) December 24, 2020
Only in it for the sha sha💵💴💸🔥 pic.twitter.com/DfFAARDdHd