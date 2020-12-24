Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s

Mzansi “IT” couple Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and husband Mohale and Somizi's bestie Vusi Nova landed on the Twitter trends list on Christmas eve as tweeps compared the gifts Somizi received from the pair and started coming up with creative assumptions about the Mhlongo-Motaungs' marital status.

Somizi celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday and showed off gifts he received from his loved ones. However, it was only gifts he received from Mohale and Vusi that caught tweeps' attention and saw the trio trend on Twitter.

Both Mohale and Vusi brought Somizi stunning bouquets of flowers, cakes and balloons for his birthday.

Mohale also added a shopping bag from LV to his pressies, which was fitting because the cake he had made for Somizi had names of all the luxury brands Somizi loves, such as LV, Bentley and Gucci.

Meanwhile, Vusi opted for a simple cream white and gold cake with roses and gold details.