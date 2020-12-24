WATCH | Cakes, flowers & Louis Vuitton pressies! Somizi’s peeps spoilt him on his b-day

Somizi had already shared that this particular birthday was bittersweet for him.

Taking to Instagram with a painting of him and his mother, Mary Twala, the star lamented this was his first birthday without her after she died earlier this year.

Somizi said even though he won't be getting a call from his mommy dearest, he knows in his heart she has already wished him well on his special day.

“I'm turning 48 years old. and it will be the first time I won't be getting that first call from my bubbly mom. I write this with tears in my eyes, but I know she has already wished me a happy birthday. I'm so grateful for the life, for making it this far, for the blessings, for health, for the success,” wrote Somizi.

The Dinner at Somizis star also told fans he had a gift for himself this birthday: to always put Number 1 first in his pursuit of self-love and healing.

“I wanna promise myself to love me more than I've ever loved myself, to make me my own priority, to be in spaces where love is served the way I serve it, to surround myself with people who love me the same way I love them and to walk away from anything less than that without anger or hate,” Somizi said.

Some of the people that showed up to show him love, were his bestie Vusi Nova, Leeroy and his daughter Bahumi.

Watch the rest of the videos he shared on his birthday below: