A timeline: Inside Letoya Makhene & Lebo Keswa's whirlwind love story
2020 was not all doom and gloom, it also brought love for Letoya Makhene.
The former Generations: The Legacy actress and musician's love life dominated the headlines this year as she took fans on her journey with partner Lebohang Keswa.
The couple's relationship was a talking point on social media from the moment it was revealed in April, but the pair have hit back at the criticism with loved-up snaps.
Here is a timeline of their love in 2020:
APRIL
Letoya finds love
The actress had spoken before, on Enhle Mbali's Sincerely Yours talk show, of allegedly being physically, mentally and emotionally abused by a former partner, recounting how it led to her losing her voice and confidence.
She revealed that the dent to her confidence was so severe that she struggled to look people in the eye.
But she was on cloud nine and brimming with confidence when she announced in April that she had found love again.
Taking to social media, after Sunday World reported that she was dating Lebo, she confirmed their relationship.
“Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us Lebo Keswa. Here's to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said.
Lebohang also tweeted one of the sweetest messages to her partner.
“What a day this has been my love. Letoya Makhene, I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is you ... it’s us,” she said on Twitter.
Her father's blessing
The star later revealed that the romance had her father's blessing.
“You know how much I've dealt with in my journey through life, daddy. How many times I've been told to repent and forsake my ancestors — for hell surely awaits me. Now — as we predicted — the same people are telling me once again that hell awaits me because I've finally found everything that I've ever prayed for in a lifelong partner.
“Thank you daddy for the blessing you gave us. Yours and God's is the only blessing that matters,” Letoya wrote in an open letter addressed to Blondie Makhene.
Best lockdown partner yet!
The Covid-19 pandemic brought a nationwide lockdown, but the pair weren't worried because they were locked down together.
If #LockDown Partner was a Person🥰🥰🥰. I Love You sooo much @letoyamakhene 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mhTQUCxZpK— Happily Entangled❤️ (@LebohangKeswa) April 11, 2020
We both Love cooking Mara I’ve been tricking her to do all the cooking as I love her food🥰🥰🥰. So today I’m being nice... Call me Braai Master🤗🤗🤗💞 pic.twitter.com/O0HyO1T8zN— Happily Entangled❤️ (@LebohangKeswa) April 14, 2020
SEPTEMBER
“She's great in bed”
The couple faced criticism on social media and in September finally hit back hard.
In response to all the questions about why she chose Lebo, Letoya said she was “great in bed”.
“Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please, and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe ... here’s my answer ... she's great in bed,” she wrote on social media.
Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe...here’s my answer... KUKU YA HAE E MONATE. pic.twitter.com/1oQ2qfiLqB— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) September 5, 2020
OCTOBER
Letoya says yes
The couple announced their engagement in October, posting a video of Lebo popping the question on a romantic getaway.
After enjoying a hot-air balloon ride, the pair landed to a giant poster reading “Letoya, will you marry me?” in big, bold, white letters.
Letoya was shocked at first but quickly said “yes”.
NOVEMBER
Lobola negotiations
Lebo also had to get the approval of Letoya's dad and uncles and took to Instagram to share how the lobola negotiations went.
“This is my uncle and he’s one of two remaining eldest uncles we have in the family. On this day I had asked him for a meeting and told him I want to get married. I have never been this interrogated in my life. My uncle is a retired teacher and one of the sharpest men I know. Just imagine me trying to explain to him that I want to marry another woman.
“He learnt a lot about sexuality and my choices in life. He said he’s only ever seen these things on TV but now it was very close to home and he embraces it. He’s a very loving and understanding man, so the meeting went very well,” she said, posting a picture of her uncle.
She also posted a picture of Blondie, saying she had promised to do the right thing by Letoya and the Makhene family, and was proud to say that she was now one step closer to marrying Letoya.
Letoya also shared a few snaps of herself in a traditional dress and explained that a week after Lebo popped the question, her bae's family came to start lobola negotiations.