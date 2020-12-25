A timeline: Inside Letoya Makhene & Lebo Keswa's whirlwind love story

2020 was not all doom and gloom, it also brought love for Letoya Makhene.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress and musician's love life dominated the headlines this year as she took fans on her journey with partner Lebohang Keswa.

The couple's relationship was a talking point on social media from the moment it was revealed in April, but the pair have hit back at the criticism with loved-up snaps.

Here is a timeline of their love in 2020:

APRIL

Letoya finds love

The actress had spoken before, on Enhle Mbali's Sincerely Yours talk show, of allegedly being physically, mentally and emotionally abused by a former partner, recounting how it led to her losing her voice and confidence.

She revealed that the dent to her confidence was so severe that she struggled to look people in the eye.

But she was on cloud nine and brimming with confidence when she announced in April that she had found love again.

Taking to social media, after Sunday World reported that she was dating Lebo, she confirmed their relationship.

“Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us Lebo Keswa. Here's to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said.

Lebohang also tweeted one of the sweetest messages to her partner.

“What a day this has been my love. Letoya Makhene, I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is you ... it’s us,” she said on Twitter.