Five times Black Coffee left the streets stanning
In true DJ Black Coffee style he managed to even rise above a global pandemic when he performed in Greece, caught a private jet to the French Riviera and had fans green with envy over his R170k limited edition sneakers.
After spending a couple of months at home not performing, Black Coffee came back in full force in June and had the streets crying for an end to the nationwide lockdown.
This is when a video of him performing a set on the Greek island of Mykonos went viral on Twitter.
The 90-minute sunset show was held at Scorpios and was streamed across the world on YouTube and social media. It also featured DJ Angelo and DJ Euphonik.
Black Coffee's gig came just days after he and Themba [Euphonik] resumed their world tours with a performance on the French Riviera.
The big man giving my track a spin all the way in Greece tonight 😢🇬🇷❤️— Gumz (@GumzRSA) July 21, 2020
Cc @QueensCollegeEC
Dankie @RealBlackCoffee. pic.twitter.com/OIULB77rgr
While he was busy making many people dance their worries away in Europe, in Mzansi Black Coffee landed on the Twitter trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.
In August, the DJ was the talk of social media when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star Alexandra Cane. This after Alexandra tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.”
Feeling that he needed to shut down the rumours, Black Coffee took to Twitter to ask them what the agenda for the day was.
“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, whose marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, whose relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”
Mas'dlaleni uTwitter,who's trending today,who's falling,who are we trolling,who's marriage are we having opinions on,who's trash who's not,who are we canceling,like God who are we judging,who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect,who's not perfect.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020
Masimhlekeni😏
Not only did Black Coffee get people talking about his performances or dating life, he had them talking about his expensive sense of style.
The DJ did so when he showed off some limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k in August sharing a snap on Instagram.
He caused a stir once again when he stepped out in the limited edition sneakers which have been added to his collection.
The shoe is a collaboration between Jordan and Paris fashion house Dior. It is the first time Jordan had teamed up with a luxury fashion brand releasing only 8,500 pairs, each pair individually numbered.
In the pic, taken in Munich, Germany, while on the European leg of his world tour, Black Coffee gave fans a glimpse of his Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.