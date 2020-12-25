Five times Black Coffee left the streets stanning

In true DJ Black Coffee style he managed to even rise above a global pandemic when he performed in Greece, caught a private jet to the French Riviera and had fans green with envy over his R170k limited edition sneakers.

After spending a couple of months at home not performing, Black Coffee came back in full force in June and had the streets crying for an end to the nationwide lockdown.

This is when a video of him performing a set on the Greek island of Mykonos went viral on Twitter.

The 90-minute sunset show was held at Scorpios and was streamed across the world on YouTube and social media. It also featured DJ Angelo and DJ Euphonik.

Black Coffee's gig came just days after he and Themba [Euphonik] resumed their world tours with a performance on the French Riviera.