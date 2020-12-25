TshisaLIVE

'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- Celebs who faced the fashion police

25 December 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie was dragged for calling her Bantu knot hairstyle 'ghetto'.
Image: Minnie Dlamini's Twitter

Thanks to Covid-19, this year's social calendar wasn't buzzing as usual but it was still fun and games when the Twitter fashion police showed up for the events that did take place.

The year kicked off on a good note, with Mzansi's faves Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tying the knot at a glamorous wedding. While the luxe affair is hard to forget, another moment that will be remembered for years to come was how rapper Cassper Nyovest didn't get the memo and didn't dress according to the all-white theme.

Mufasa wore a grey jacket and black pants with grey shoes and stuck out like a sore thumb.

While many thought Cassper looked dapper, the Twitter fashion police thought Cassper was disrespectful to the newlyweds for not adhering to their request, with some going as far as saying he was looking for attention.

Days later, Somizi cleared the air and took full blame for Cassper's mishap saying he informally invited Cassper to the wedding and forgot to remind his event planners to let the rapper know about the dress code.

Hitmaker Kabza De Small was not impressed when a social media user called his durag a “doek”.

A follower poked fun at the musician during an Instagram Live chat.

The Piano King didn't take the dig lightly and called the fan to order for not recognising a durag when he saw one.

“It's a durag stupid ... a se douku, it's a durag. Busy calling our durags doeks, it's a durag not a doek.”

Kabza then turned the fire onto his friend and partner in the music scene, Maphorisa, saying that he was the one who wore a doek and not him.

“Doek e apara ke Maphorisa. Mxm. Come here with your pity chats. Mxm.” 

Kabza's response to the fan left social media users in stitches, with many laughing at just how deep Kabza was in his feels.

While he is known for expensive taste when it comes to his sense of fashion, DJ Maphorisa found himself on the other side of the fence when his “colour blocking” outfit was mocked and compared to a circus tent.

As a tweleb by the name of Mr Handsome continued to make fun of Maphorisa, he threw in Phori's arch nemesis Prince Kaybee asking when his birthday was as he wants to buy him Lawd Phori's outfit.

As some continued to compare the outfit to a circus tent, Prince Kaybee replied to the tweleb saying he didn't understand what Maphorisa was wearing, whether  it was a body tent or something else.

In August, TV presenter and new mommy Minnie Dlamnini Jones was dragged for labelling Bantu knots “ghetto”.

This after Minnie posted pictures of herself wearing Bantu knots with the caption, “I can go from lady to ghetto in a second #BantuKnots.”

Minnie's comment got tongues wagging on Twitter as some accused her of insulting natural black hair. “Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous. Loving my #BantuKnots.”

