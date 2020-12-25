'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- Celebs who faced the fashion police

Thanks to Covid-19, this year's social calendar wasn't buzzing as usual but it was still fun and games when the Twitter fashion police showed up for the events that did take place.

The year kicked off on a good note, with Mzansi's faves Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tying the knot at a glamorous wedding. While the luxe affair is hard to forget, another moment that will be remembered for years to come was how rapper Cassper Nyovest didn't get the memo and didn't dress according to the all-white theme.

Mufasa wore a grey jacket and black pants with grey shoes and stuck out like a sore thumb.

While many thought Cassper looked dapper, the Twitter fashion police thought Cassper was disrespectful to the newlyweds for not adhering to their request, with some going as far as saying he was looking for attention.

Days later, Somizi cleared the air and took full blame for Cassper's mishap saying he informally invited Cassper to the wedding and forgot to remind his event planners to let the rapper know about the dress code.