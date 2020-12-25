WATCH | RECAP: Zozibini Tunzi on her life changing 'dramatically'

While 2020 has gifted Mzansi and the world with another gorgeous black queen to call Miss SA, former Miss SA and 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has etched a special place in the hearts of many in Mzansi and across the globe.

This is why meeting and talking to the then freshly crowned Miss Universe was one of TshisaLIVE’s coolest moments this year. We got a chance to meet the Eastern Cape beauty when she flew into the country to do some work on the Woolworths Catch the Feels, campaign and she was absolutely everything and more!

The fact that Covid-19 was still not a thing in Mzansi meant that Zozi was getting ready to do her tour and the much-anticipated visit home to Tsolo. The excitement in the air was palpable, not only for Mzansi but for Zozi too.

Read the amazingly refreshing conversation we had with the beauty queen below:

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back home for the first time since bagging the coveted crown and the amount of excitement in the air is palpable, not only for Mzansi but for Zozi too.

The fabulous Miss Universe told TshisaLIVE that being back home was like a big breath of fresh air.

“There’s no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”