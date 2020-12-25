WATCH | RECAP: Zozibini Tunzi on her life changing 'dramatically'
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi stole hearts worldwide when she was crowned on December 8 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, US. She hit the ground running with work, while adjusting her new life in the Big Apple, New York. Tunzi returned to SA on February 8 2020. TimesLIVE had a quick catch-up with her to get the lowdown on her new role, fashion and missing home. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
While 2020 has gifted Mzansi and the world with another gorgeous black queen to call Miss SA, former Miss SA and 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has etched a special place in the hearts of many in Mzansi and across the globe.
This is why meeting and talking to the then freshly crowned Miss Universe was one of TshisaLIVE’s coolest moments this year. We got a chance to meet the Eastern Cape beauty when she flew into the country to do some work on the Woolworths Catch the Feels, campaign and she was absolutely everything and more!
The fact that Covid-19 was still not a thing in Mzansi meant that Zozi was getting ready to do her tour and the much-anticipated visit home to Tsolo. The excitement in the air was palpable, not only for Mzansi but for Zozi too.
Read the amazingly refreshing conversation we had with the beauty queen below:
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back home for the first time since bagging the coveted crown and the amount of excitement in the air is palpable, not only for Mzansi but for Zozi too.
The fabulous Miss Universe told TshisaLIVE that being back home was like a big breath of fresh air.
“There’s no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”
The model, who won Miss SA in 2019 before relinquishing the title to wear her Miss Universe crown, reflected on the moment that literally changed her life.
“My life has changed drastically. I mean it was like a 360-degree switch literally between seconds. One moment I was Miss SA, next thing Steve (Harvey) is screaming out that SA is the next Miss Universe. From that moment everything changed. My life will literally never be the same again. It’s not even a year thing. It was also a change for South Africans, for Africans and the world celebrated that moment.”
Zozi, whose social media following ballooned to over one million within days of being Miss Universe, has documented and shared her transition into her prestigious role on social media. It is also through the same platforms that she lets her people know just how much she missed them when she was in New York.