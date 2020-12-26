Bonang's mega moves ensured she held on to her crown tightly this year

What a year! A whole entire pandemic has been consuming our lives every single day. But never fear dahlings, Queen mother Bonang Matheba saved the year with her boss moves!

Mahikeng-born TV presenter Queen B has taken SA by storm as a boss businesswoman and entertainer.

2019 was Bonang's year, starting her career in the MCC industry, and a year later we are still within!

From her legendary sparkling wines from House of BNG, to lighting up our screens in a reality TV show about her life, here are the money moves that kept Bonang on our radar.