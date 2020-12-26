Bonang's mega moves ensured she held on to her crown tightly this year
What a year! A whole entire pandemic has been consuming our lives every single day. But never fear dahlings, Queen mother Bonang Matheba saved the year with her boss moves!
Mahikeng-born TV presenter Queen B has taken SA by storm as a boss businesswoman and entertainer.
2019 was Bonang's year, starting her career in the MCC industry, and a year later we are still within!
From her legendary sparkling wines from House of BNG, to lighting up our screens in a reality TV show about her life, here are the money moves that kept Bonang on our radar.
A Very Bonang Year
Mzansi was blessed with a two-part reality TV series on SABC 1, A Very Bonang Year. The show follows the life of Bonang in, what she dubbed at the time, the biggest year of her life. Juggling family, career and making waves internationally, fans got an exclusive insight into their fave media personality's private life.
The show also broke records with more than 1.86 million people tuned in to watch the first episode of A Very Bonang Year. According to the SABC, Bonang drew a larger audience than anticipated.
“This is unheard of for any broadcast platform in SA for a celebrity-driven reality show genre and at a time when SA viewers have more reality TV content to choose from,” said Zandile Nkonyeni, Head of PR: SABC TV Channels.
BNG MCC went international
The drink that launched her career made a comeback this year and girl, she was even more popular than before!
In 2019, Bonang launched her own champopo, House of BNG MCC (Méthode Cap Classique). The bubbly sold out multiple times, with fans across the country enjoying her special blend.
Bringing it back to 2020, the star took her drink international. She announced that her first stop was Botswana and set her sights on the rest of the continent.
In the same week, her sparkling wine was Woolworths' number one MCC.
SA's first sparkling wine in a can
In her latest alcoholic beverage move, Queen B launched SA's first sparkling wine in a can, BNG Nectar, in both white wine and rosé.
Speaking at her launch party, Bonang said she wanted to create a drink for any occasion with that House of BNG style.
“I’m so excited about The House of BNG’s growth as a brand and its innovation of new products. BNG Nectar is for my sort of lifestyle! It’s perfect for adventure and on-the-go celebrations and brings a touch of luxury and celebration to any occasion,” said Bonang.
BNG Sponsoring Miss SA
From host to sponsor, the real queen of SA reminded her fans that dreams can come true.
After years of hosting the Miss SA pageant, the star stepped down from her position and handed over to actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
However, she maintained her ties with the beauty pageant. Bonang came back guns blazing as a sponsor with her House of BNG MCC for the second year in a row.
The company announced that they were excited to raise their glasses to Miss SA.
“We are proud to return, as your celebration partner for the second year running of Miss SA! Here’s to raising a glass to all the gorgeous finalists!” House of BNG announced.