Here's how 'Skeem Saam' kept fans glued to the small screen this year
This year, the people of Turfloop in Skeem Saam went through a fair amount of drama, which not only managed to entertain Mzansi, but also taught them a thing or two about life.
The educational SABC1 soapie, which is a firm fave, didn’t fall short when it came to ensuring viewers were seated in front of their television sets every day at 6pm. or at whatever time on YouTube.
Loved by fans for its “realistic” script, the soapie didn’t disappoint as it tackled issues including sexual harassment, dysfunctional families, grief and sexuality.
There was still a good amount of drama and suspense to keep viewers coming back for more, including seeing if Kele’s slain body would ever be found, or if Mokgadi would blackmail Leeto to get out of a divorce.
The soapie also had many hilarious moments and many painful scenes that often left viewers in their feels.
Here are the five biggest moments from Skeem Saam this year.
Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get worse, Jonas was eaten by a lion
In another episode of "is there even a thing called bizarre in 2020", Jonas, a pupil at Turfloop High, died a horrible death on a school trip when he was mauled by lions.
Jonas and his friends had got up to mischief during the school trip and struggled to find their way to the bus. They ended up in the wilderness without a guide, and when lions chased them, Noah, Clement and Koloi managed to outrun the big cats, but their friend Jonas was not so lucky.
Out of the blue, Rachel faked her death
After playing a dangerous game of trying to get out of the marriage contract she signed that grants her nothing should Marothi divorce her, Rachel went for the extremes. She cleaned out Marothi's accounts and went to Cuba, where fans assume she's finally studying to be a doctor. However, back at Turfloop, everyone thinks Marothi killed her and buried her body somewhere.
In real life, Lesego Marakalla, the actress behind Rachel, left the show to return to school.
The first lovable then creepy Tumishang made Meikie a murderer
When it was revealed the once-lovable gardener Tumishang had murdered Turfloop's missing girl, fans lived in fear for everyone with whom he interacted. His storyline dragged on for a bit, and when fans were calling for justice to be done, they could have never guessed it would be Meikie who delivers.
Without telling anyone, Meikie Maputla bought a gun, and when the situation called for it, she shot and wounded Tumishang.
Tumishang died, with his secrets, leaving Meikie to fight off the murder charges she was facing. Interesting times indeed!
Clement 'came out' as a proud gay man
Skeem Saam viewers gave props to the soapie for brilliantly portraying the ongoing struggle members of the LGBTQI+ community have to go through after they publicly announce their sexuality through Clement's storyline.
Poor Clement couldn't have foreseen that his grandma's “Abantu bazothini syndrome” would be so bad that she would want to chase him out of the house for revealing he's gay. Watching the different reactions to his "coming out" gave tweeps lost to talk about daily.
There was that, uhm, entanglement featuring Kwaito, Glenda and Lizzie!
It wasn't only Will Smith, Jada and August who gave us entanglement in 2020 as Kwaito, Lizzie and Glenda served Mzansi a spicy entanglement situation.
The "entanglement" term, made famous by Jada Pinkett-Smith and her Red Table Talk show, has been described as a “mock relationship” by tweeps. It is something that looks like a relationship, smells and even tastes like real love, but is actually a "situationship" where only one party knows the real deal.
When fans had a hard time trying to figure out if Kwaito is in love with Glenda or Lizzy, they had just the right term for it!