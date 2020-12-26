Here's how 'Skeem Saam' kept fans glued to the small screen this year

This year, the people of Turfloop in Skeem Saam went through a fair amount of drama, which not only managed to entertain Mzansi, but also taught them a thing or two about life.

The educational SABC1 soapie, which is a firm fave, didn’t fall short when it came to ensuring viewers were seated in front of their television sets every day at 6pm. or at whatever time on YouTube.

Loved by fans for its “realistic” script, the soapie didn’t disappoint as it tackled issues including sexual harassment, dysfunctional families, grief and sexuality.

There was still a good amount of drama and suspense to keep viewers coming back for more, including seeing if Kele’s slain body would ever be found, or if Mokgadi would blackmail Leeto to get out of a divorce.

The soapie also had many hilarious moments and many painful scenes that often left viewers in their feels.

Here are the five biggest moments from Skeem Saam this year.

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get worse, Jonas was eaten by a lion

In another episode of "is there even a thing called bizarre in 2020", Jonas, a pupil at Turfloop High, died a horrible death on a school trip when he was mauled by lions.

Jonas and his friends had got up to mischief during the school trip and struggled to find their way to the bus. They ended up in the wilderness without a guide, and when lions chased them, Noah, Clement and Koloi managed to outrun the big cats, but their friend Jonas was not so lucky.